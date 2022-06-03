ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fetal brain imaging predicts neurodevelopment of babies with congenital heart disease

By Children's Hospital Boston
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren with congenital heart disease (CHD) often have neurodevelopmental impairment. Until fairly recently, this was thought to stem from complications of cardiac surgery or reduced oxygen supply to the brain due to the heart defect. Now we know that some babies with CHD have impaired brain development in utero...

