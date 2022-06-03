Fetal brain imaging predicts neurodevelopment of babies with congenital heart disease

Elevated arterial pulsatility is a common risk factor for cerebrovascular disease and chronic kidney disease (CKD), which suggests that the brain and kidneys may have similar hemodynamic profiles. The objectives of this study were twofold: 1) to compare and contrast the cerebral and renal blood flow parameters in adults without CKD (hereafter, non-CKD adults) and CKD patients and 2) to determine the common predictor(s) of cerebral and renal hemodynamics among pressure pulsatility and several cardiovascular risk factors. In 110 non-CKD adults and 66 CKD patients, cerebral and renal blood flow velocity (BFV) were measured by transcranial Doppler and Duplex ultrasonography, respectively. Pulsatile hemodynamics were assessed by the pulsatility (PI) and resistive (RI) indices. Aortic pulse pressure was measured by tonometry. Compared with non-CKD adults, CKD patients showed greater pulsatility of the BFV (i.e., systolic minus diastolic BFV), PI, and RI in the kidneys but not the brain. However, the cerebral and renal PI and RI values were strongly correlated in both non-CKD adults (both PI and RI values: rs"‰="‰0.695) and CKD patients (both PI and RI values: rs"‰="‰0.640) (all P"‰<"‰0.001). Multiple linear regression analysis further demonstrated that the cerebral and renal PI and RI associations remained significant after adjustment for potential covariates (e.g., age, sex, theÂ presence of CKD). The aortic pulse pressure was a significant predictor for both cerebral and renal PIÂ and RI values. Collectively, our findings suggest that CKD patients have higher renal flow pulsatility, which is strongly and independently associated with cerebral flow pulsatility and aortic hemodynamics.

