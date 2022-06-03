ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Drive with Caution: Why Iowa Drivers May Have a Target on ‘Em

By Johnny Marks
 4 days ago
Earlier this week we had a story about a Cedar Rapids motorist who got popped for speeding in Minnesota. He was going nearly 160 miles per hour. Now THAT'S going to result in a serious ticket, or far worse. While this guy is an Iowa driver driving in Minnesota,...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, rodent carcasses, mold and filth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
DES MOINES, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
