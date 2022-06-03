Drive with Caution: Why Iowa Drivers May Have a Target on ‘Em
By Johnny Marks
104.5 KDAT
4 days ago
Earlier this week we had a story about a Cedar Rapids motorist who got popped for speeding in Minnesota. He was going nearly 160 miles per hour. Now THAT'S going to result in a serious ticket, or far worse. While this guy is an Iowa driver driving in Minnesota,...
There is a ton to do regardless of season in our area when it comes to getting out and having a good time. Do you ever wonder where states in our area rank in terms of most fun places to be in the country?. A recent article from FarAndWide ranked...
After over two months of lockdowns, Iowa birds are finally able to get out to live bird exhibits and gatherings. On March 23, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced an order that canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs, auctions, swap meets, sales, etc. To get the order lifted, Iowa poultry operations needed to go 30 days without a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state.
One man has meant an awful lot to eastern Iowa movie lovers over the last half-century. Last night, one of his longtime businesses was celebrated. Dennis Voy has owned the 61 Drive-In Theatre near Delmar in Clinton County since the spring of 1972. If you're a moviegoer and feel that last name seems very familiar, you're right.
This native California girl recently moved to Iowa and just can't believe what it's like. Check out her surprising video. In her video posted on TikTok Katie Bishop exclaims “I just moved to Iowa after living my entire life in California and it’s crazy different”!. There are...
A new resident of Iowa whose online video has gone viral just can't get over the differences from her former home state. She loves it here. At least I think that's the case. As she says, "It's crazy different." Her name is Kate Bishop and in the video, she has...
(McGregor, IA) -- One person's dead after a house fire in northeast Iowa. The fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home in the 800 block of Walton Street in McGregor, about 45 minutes south of the Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota borders. The Mar-Mac Police Department says two people lived in the house and one person didn't make it out. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong to severe storms formed over central Iowa on Sunday afternoon and evening, bringing some very heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail to the region. Brief funnel clouds were even reported in parts of Dallas and Boone Counties as the storms pushed through. While the...
Welcome to Iowa. The birthplace of sliced bread, the world-famous Iowa State Fair, and lots and lots of corn. It's also, however, known to have an unusually large amount of a very specific type of tattoo. Just what makes this particular tattoo so popular in the Hawkeye State is a...
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, rodent infestations and food utensils “covered in filth.” At least three Iowa eateries were forced to close after inspectors discovered they lacked running water, were too filthy or didn’t have enough working […]
A business whose name came from two brothers who started the business 74 years ago has grown to more than 70 locations in 13 states. The company's first Iowa facility will be in Cedar Rapids. In 1885, Louis Glick was just one year old when his family moved from Hungary...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two law enforcement officials said public safety could improve if lawmakers in Des Moines passed a “Red Flag” law in Iowa. The moniker is the umbrella term for what is known as an “extreme risk protection order” law. Red Flag laws, which exist in 19 states including Washington D.C., temporarily take guns away from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
Do you think we really need any new studies to tell us the obvious? Was there a real need to spend cash on a new, fancy study to inform Americans what our favorite brewski is? Probably not, but they are still kinda fun to check out. The website e-conolight has...
DES MOINES — Yet another round of mass shootings in the United States once again brings to the forefront the debate over gun regulations nationally and in Iowa. At a grocery store in Buffalo, 10 people were killed May 14. At an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two adults were killed May 24. At a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., four people were shot dead June 1.
Naomi Gretter, Sky Hahn, and Kari Berg have quite a bit in common. They are all former public school teachers here in Iowa, they are all married to farmers, and now they all run a coffee truck together!. The next time you're out and about in the Washington County or...
A car rolled over Tuesday on U.S. 61 north of Eldridge shortly before 1 p.m., near the LeClaire Road exit. Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Eldridge police and fire, and Medic ambulance have responded to the accident, and the State Patrol is investigating.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard has confirmed the 33-year-old gunman who killed two young women outside an Ames church was a sergeant in the Guard and one of his victims had been in the Guard since 2019. Twenty-two-year-old Eden Montang was a mortuary affairs specialist with an Iowa National Guard battalion based in Boone. Johnathan Whitlach, a human resources specialist in the same unit, had been in the Guard for nearly seven years. The Story County Sheriff said last Friday that Montang recently ended a relationship with Whitlach, and he had been arrested days before the shooting and charged with harassing her at work. Authorities say Whitlach shot Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores, then himself outside of Cornerstone Church in Ames.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal appeals court is upholding a prison sentence for an Iowa woman convicted of trying to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access pipeline. Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to eight years in prison. An Iowa U.S. District Judge added...
When I adopted Tater back in March of 2020, I learned pretty quickly that he has a sensitive stomach. Thanks to his allergies, he can't eat certain types of meat, like chicken. When you start reading the ingredients of dog treats, you realize pretty quickly that there is chicken in almost everything, which really limits the products you can buy. That's why I absolutely LOVE locally-made dog treats.
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. This week’s Pet of the Week is… actually a whole bunch of kitties!. June is Adopt A Shelter...
DES MOINES, Iowa — It is deadly. “Unless you are there when it happens there is no saving them,” said Deric Kidd. It is deceiving. “This is a 16 year old kid taking one pill that should just be a hydrocodone 500mg and should be going about their day but instead they are dying,” said […]
