Charleston Allergy and Asthma and the Charleston RiverDogs will host the annual peanut-free night at the Joe on June 22. The event gives people with peanut allergies a "worry-free night of baseball" at the RiverDogs stadium. Games and giveaways will be available at the event, and the stadium will be cleared of all peanut residue before the RiverDogs square off against the Columbia Fireflies at 7:05 p.m.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO