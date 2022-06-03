ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical disturbance that will likely become Alex continues to move toward Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical system that will likely be named Alex on Friday continues to move toward Florida.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking the tropical disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm WARNING for parts of Florida/Bahamas/Cuba

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said this disturbance may become a tropical depression or storm today or tonight.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are investigating the system throughout the day. This disturbance will bring Southern and Central Florida Saturday heavy rain, gusty winds and rip currents.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Much of the heaviest rain will stay south and offshore from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. No significant local impacts are expected with the current forecast, but there will be elevated rip current risks for the weekend at local beaches.

click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There’s a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Scattered downpours possible as tropical disturbance moves through South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla – The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few, gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s. Wind gusts at times will be on the order of 20-30mph, especially south of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Tropical Storm Warning For Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday features periods of storms with very heavy rain, along with strong and gusty winds as we feel the effects of what’s now Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1. Expect flooding, including significant street flooding, and a flood watch is in effect through Sunday morning. Some storms from this system could be severe, with dangerous lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail, and even an isolated tornado. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches through Sunday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the humid low 80s.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Find out if you are in a watch or warning area for Tropical Storm Alex

Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...
PALM BEACH, FL
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
