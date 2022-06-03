Tropical disturbance that will likely become Alex continues to move toward Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical system that will likely be named Alex on Friday continues to move toward Florida.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking the tropical disturbance in the Southern Gulf of Mexico.

Talking the Tropics With Mike: Tropical storm WARNING for parts of Florida/Bahamas/Cuba

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said this disturbance may become a tropical depression or storm today or tonight.

Hurricane Hunter aircraft are investigating the system throughout the day. This disturbance will bring Southern and Central Florida Saturday heavy rain, gusty winds and rip currents.

Much of the heaviest rain will stay south and offshore from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. No significant local impacts are expected with the current forecast, but there will be elevated rip current risks for the weekend at local beaches.

