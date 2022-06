Now that COVID restrictions — including widespread mask requirements and the large gathering ban — have fizzled out, all those Portlanders who postponed weddings in 2020 and 2021 can finally get back on track. However, after the events of the last two+ years, some folks are looking for something a little more relaxed: a restaurant buyout, a private dinner. While many couples will opt for excursion weddings that take bring guests everywhere from Hood River to the coast, Bend, and beyond, there are plenty of great wedding settings right here in the Portland area’s many great restaurants and bars.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO