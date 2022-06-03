ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

Class AA state baseball tournament

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VubZF_0fzR0TLG00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 state baseball tournament started Thursday night, with the Class AA semifinals.

No. 1 Logan faced No. 4 Shady Spring in the first game.

The Tigers got on the board first, in the first. But then never crossed home again.

Logan posted two runs in the fourth inning, and six in the fifth to go up 10-1 fast.

Shady Spring had a chance to respond in the seventh, with a man on third. But Wildcats’ pitcher Chad Burnette threw the final strikeout to end the game.

Logan won it 10-1, to roll on to the Class AA championship game, facing Fairmont Senior.

Fairmont Senior took down Robert C. Byrd in the second semifinal game.

It was tied at four in the sixth, but the Polar Bears scored on an error, then hit a two-run single to go up 7-4.

Robert C. Byrd couldn’t find an answer, so Fairmont Senior rolls on.

The Class AA championship game is Saturday morning at 10am.

Check out highlights from the semifinal games above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

MetroNews Classics: Fairmont Senior vs Shady Spring (2022)

Video: Fairmont Senior vs Shady Spring (2022 Class AAA Boy’s State Championship) There were two lead changes in the final 25-seconds. The final lead change came as Fairmont Senior guard Zycheus Dobbs hit a running floater at the buzzer to defeat top-seed Shady Spring. Dobbs finished the game with...
SHADY SPRING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Logan, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Logan, WV
WBOY 12 News

Polar Bears battle, drop AA title game to Logan

CHARLESTON, W.Va – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears wrapped up the regular season as one of the hottest baseball teams in the state of West Virginia and they parlayed that into the postseason, playing their way into the Class AA state championship game, looking to deny defending champs Logan a second straight title. Logan struck […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigers#Class Aa#The Polar Bears
The Recorddelta

Trulieve opens medical cannabis dispensaries in Charleston, Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

West Virginia Renaissance Festival kicks off with a Pirate Invasion

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)–If you’re a lad or lass who wants to go back to the medieval time period, you need to check out the West Virginia Renaissance Festival in Lewisburg. This weekend kicked off a month-long slate of renaissance activities. This week’s theme was a Pirate Invasion. Festival-goers dressed up to match the theme or […]
LEWISBURG, WV
independentherald.com

Graduation Announcement: Dr. Ashleigh A. Price, DVM

Dr. Ashleigh A. Price, DVM, daughter of Randy “Scooter” and Alicia Carrico Price of Princeton, WV graduated from Lincoln Memorial University College of Veterinary Medicine located in Harrogate, TN with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree (DVM) on May 21. She graduated with Cum Laude Academic Honors and...
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
marshall.edu

Huntington High School senior awarded Rotary scholarship

Benjamin Paul McElroy, a graduating senior at Huntington High School, has been awarded the Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship. The President Stephen J. Kopp Memorial Huntington Rotary Club Scholarship provides $1,250 per year and is renewable for up to four years, for a total of $5,000, by maintaining satisfactory progress in his program of study at Marshall University.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charleston, WV

The City of Charleston is a haven for history buffs who want to experience a nostalgic travel adventure in the heart of West Virginia. Known as "Charlie West," this city is the capital of West Virginia, an exciting place to visit. Charleston is known for its Neoclassical architecture. You'll see...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man dies in Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has died in Paintsville Lake in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, authorities found the man’s body late Sunday around 6 p.m., June 5, 2022. Coroner J.R. Frisby has identified the man as Kyle Webb, 23, of Thelma. Frisby says the incident occurred in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
huntingtonquarterly.com

The Great Hot Dog Debate

The argument has raged for years. Finally, we tackle the most controversial topic in Huntington’s history — which local hot dog reigns supreme. For decades Huntington residents have argued over which local hot dog is the best. There are loyal customers in each of the five camps — Frostop, Hillbilly, Midway, Sam’s and Stewart’s — and their opinions are as divided as Huntington’s streets and avenues. For 33 years, this magazine has avoided the highly controversial topic. After all, how do you settle a dispute over such a subjective matter?
HUNTINGTON, WV
US News and World Report

West Virginia Hospital Plans to Join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Kanawha County hopes to help kids catch-up more in summer academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools is set to begin its summer academy for students on Monday. Dr. George Aulenbacher, the Assistant Superintendent of HS/Career Tech Centers for Kanawha County Schools (KCS) told 580-WCHS that around 2,100 students, grades k-12, are signed up for the second-year academy that runs until June 29.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy