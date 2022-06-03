Class AA state baseball tournament

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2022 state baseball tournament started Thursday night, with the Class AA semifinals.

No. 1 Logan faced No. 4 Shady Spring in the first game.

The Tigers got on the board first, in the first. But then never crossed home again.

Logan posted two runs in the fourth inning, and six in the fifth to go up 10-1 fast.

Shady Spring had a chance to respond in the seventh, with a man on third. But Wildcats’ pitcher Chad Burnette threw the final strikeout to end the game.

Logan won it 10-1, to roll on to the Class AA championship game, facing Fairmont Senior.

Fairmont Senior took down Robert C. Byrd in the second semifinal game.

It was tied at four in the sixth, but the Polar Bears scored on an error, then hit a two-run single to go up 7-4.

Robert C. Byrd couldn’t find an answer, so Fairmont Senior rolls on.

The Class AA championship game is Saturday morning at 10am.

Check out highlights from the semifinal games above!

