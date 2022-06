ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One man has died following a crash in north St. Louis County. Emergency crews responded at 7 p.m. Saturday night to the area of Lewis and Clark Boulevard and St. Cyr Road. They arrived to find a Chevy SUV that had rolled several times following the crash. A man had been ejected from the vehicle. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.

