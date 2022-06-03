ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Festival's Starlight Run and parade returns to downtown Portland this weekend

 3 days ago

Spectators line downtown Portland streets as Starlight Parade returns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After three years, the Starlight Parade is back. People FOX 12 spoke with who made their way downtown to watch say they weren’t going to let a little rain stop them from coming out and enjoying it. “Very excited,” Trisha Maley said. “I’ve experienced every...
This Week’s Street: Right As Rain at the 2022 Portland Rose Festival

After two years of scaled-down versions of the Portland Rose Festival, the full itinerary has finally returned. The city’s signature celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting led by City Commissioner Dan Ryan and 2021 Queen of Rosaria Lili Rosebrook at Waterfront Park on Friday, May 27. Portlanders weren’t about to let a little rain get in the way—a traditional “Rose Festival low” moved through the region, bringing chilly temperatures and intermittent downpours. But that didn’t stop festivalgoers from playing games or ordering traditional fair food. Events run through June 26.
Starlight Parade slideshow: Fun (and wet) times

Entries, bands and more wind through downtown Portland in the first of the Rose Festival parades.A parade returned to the Rose Festival for the first time since 2019, as the Starlight Parade took place Saturday night in downtown Portland. It was a wet evening, thanks to a persistent rain, but spectators, bands and parade entries alike had a great time — it was also broadcast on KPTV Fox 12 for the people who didn't want to brave the rain. Pamplin Media Group Jonathan House went out in the elements and captured many cool photos. Here they are: {loadposition sub-article-01}
Seattle Pride (Kind of) Banned Cops, The Queen Is a Hologram, and Portland Is Making us Look Bad

No, Seattle Pride didn’t ban cops. The board of directors is just “asking any police officers marching in the parade to do so out of uniform,” according to a Seattle Pride statement released over the weekend. Cops are free to attend Pride, they just don’t get to make people uncomfortable by wearing a uniform that many queers associate with particularly negative experiences.
Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
New hotel on Vancouver Waterfront set to open to guests on June 15

Summer is coming up around the corner, and there's a new place to get outside and enjoy live music. McMenamins is expanding and bringing concerts to the westside. This weekend, thousands of people are expected to gather for a professional disc golf tournament in Portland. Friday morning FOX 12 weather...
Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
An unsettled weekend turns to a settled start of the work week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A soothing area of high pressure is going to be moving through the next few days. This will take the unsettled weather of the weekend and pacify the conditions. That means we have drier moments to start the week for Portland. Before we completely fall...
Cedar Mill welcomes a variety of new businesses

After a long hiatus during the COVID pandemic, we are seeing a delightful explosion of new businesses opening, both in the new Milltowner Center at Cornell and Saltzman, and around town. We’ll catch up with all of them over the next few months. Insomnia Coffee. Daily 6 am-6 pm...
Fleet Week brings potential for traffic trouble to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
