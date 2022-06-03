ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Average COVID positives countywide dropping

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tlbAC_0fzQzrGT00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy, 352 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the county since Tuesday. Of those new cases, 132 were reported between Thursday and Friday- a number that actually helped drop the seven-day average of positives down to 104.4 from 126.1.

Albany County’s most recent seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 has also dropped, down to 26.2. Across the entire Capital Region, that number is not much higher- sitting Friday at 27.1.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

To keep Albany County data as accurate as possible, County Executive McCoy encouraged all residents to submit the positive results of at-home tests on the County website, using their online submission link .

There have been six new hospitalizations since Thursday, and 16 new hospitalizations overall since Tuesday. There are now 34 Albany County residents hospitalized with the virus- a net decrease of 14. Of those hospital patients, there are three currently in the intensive care unit, down from the four reported on Tuesday. There are no new COVID deaths to report.

White House: 1st shots for kids under 5 possible by June 21

As of Thursday, 81.5% of all Albany County residents have gotten at least their first vaccine, and 74.5% have completed their original vaccination series. Among the eligible population, 63.9% have received their booster shot.

Residents can receive free Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines (including booster shots) Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., each week at the Albany County Department of Health, 175 Green Street. Aside from Wednesdays, appointments are required and can be made online .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Washington County LEAP releases annual survey

Washington County LEAP - standing for Learning, Employment, Assistance, Partnership - needs some information. The organization oversees Head Start programs and assists with food pantries, elder care and services for other specific groups around the county. This week, the group is looking for responses to the survey it uses to determine who needs help.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Celebrating National Secure Your Load Day

National Secure Your Load Day, when highway safety representatives raise awareness about the dangers of driving with unsecured items, in honor of those whose lives have been lost or impacted by road debris that fell from a vehicle, is being celebrated Monday.
ALBANY, NY
vnexplorer.net

What Albany did: Some positive legislation passed just before the end of session

The Legislature did plenty of good as session raced to a close. Lawmakers passed a hugely important bill to create a new Public Housing Trust, the single best chance to rescue a beleaguered NYCHA; gave New York City authority to keep speed enforcement cameras on at all hours, which will save lives; and approved a bevy of gun-safety measures, along with new protections of women’s right to abortion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Albany County, NY
Health
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, June 6

Happy Monday! According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed's latest Storm Tracker Forecast, sunshine will rule with occasional high clouds today, with temperatures warming up close to 80 degrees around the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#White House
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Carr Hardware

PITTSFIELD — Marshall Raser was in business with his two brothers, running a bustling hardware store in Quincy, Mass., when a third party tipped him off to an opportunity in the Berkshires. The year was 1962 and Carr Hardware, founded by Sam Carr 34 years prior, was up for sale. Marshall drove west to take a look at the business and build a connection with Carr; save for a single trip to retrieve his belongings, he literally never left. “That was my dad’s introduction to Pittsfield,” says Bart Raser, who joined the family business in 1991, and oversees day-to-day operations at the eight Carr Hardware locations throughout the Berkshires and Connecticut. At age 93, Marshall remains equally involved—and he’s never looked back.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

CDC: Capital Region COVID transmission remains 'high'

COVID cases remain high across the Capital Region. All Capital Region counties have a high level of cases on the county-by-county-map from the CDC. That means the CDC recommends masks indoors in public. There’s also a strong push for people to get the COVID vaccine as well as booster shots and get tested if you have symptoms.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Americade roars back to Lake George this week

What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ukrainian refugees find sponsors in the Capital Region

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since war broke out in Ukraine more than 100 days ago, the United Nations estimates at least 6 million Ukrainians have fled the country. Now, many are looking for new homes away from war but the difficulty they are having is finding a sponsor to host them, at least in the […]
IMMIGRATION
WIBX 950

Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for several months.
HUDSON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Gov. Hochul issues proclamation for special elections

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Saturday, declaring special elections to fill the 19th and 23rd Congressional Districts will take place on Aug. 23. The elections will fill the vacancies created by the resignations of Antonio Delgado and Tom Reed. With the resignations of Congressmembers Delgado and Reed, I am declaring […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy