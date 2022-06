Quaker Valley Council of Governments has established another glass recycling location, at 629 New Brighton Road in Avalon across from its public works facility. The dumpster hauling and glass recycling service will be provided by Michael Brothers Hauling & CAP Glass. It is available from dawn to dusk each day and is open to all Quaker Valley COG communities. Glass containers must be rinsed of any perishable debris prior to being recycled. Adhesive labels and container lids do not need to be removed prior to being recycled. Items such as mirrors, porcelain dishware and light bulbs will not be accepted. More information is available by calling 412-766-7458.

