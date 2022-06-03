ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff – French Open women’s final: Start time, TV channel and live stream free from Roland Garros

By Sam Street
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JV888_0fzQzjRt00

TWO of tennis' most talented young players face off in the French Open women's final.

Iga Swiatek, 21, is looking to add a second Roland Garros title following her victory in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DbXJ_0fzQzjRt00
Iga Swiatek is looking to win her second French Open title Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSVm1_0fzQzjRt00
Coco Gauff is looking to win a first Grand Slam title aged just 18 Credit: Getty

Coco Gauff hit the headlines three years ago when she beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon at the age of just 15.

And now the American has the chance to win her first Grand Slam title having only become an adult three months ago.

When is Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff?

  • The French Open women's final takes place on Saturday, June 4.
  • The match commences at 2pm UK time - 3pm local time.
  • It will take place on Philippe Chatrier Court.
  • The players last met in Miami earlier this year when Swiatek ran out 6-3, 6-1 winner.

What TV channel is Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff on and can I live stream it?

Head-to-head

The players have met just twice before with Swiatek winning on both occasions.

Latest odds

Iga Swiatek 1/6

Coco Gauff 4/1

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Friday, June 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Philippe Chatrier Court#Eurosport#Discovery#Betfair
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

