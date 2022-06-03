ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

West Chester locate vehicle in connection with pedestrian fatality

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police say they located an SUV they were looking for in connection with the death of a pedestrian Sunday afternoon. Police released images of the white Ford Edge on Thursday and say officers found the vehicle later that night at The Willows Apartment Complex...

www.fox19.com

WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

I-74 ramp to Harrison Ave reopen following serious crash

DENT, Ohio — 14:00 p.m. The westbound ramp connecting I-74 to Harrison Avenue is now open in both directions, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The westbound ramp connecting I-74 to Harrison Avenue is closed in both directions due to police activity, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
DENT, OH
SCDNReports

Playground Engulfed in Flames: Ohio Fire Marshal Investigates

Ohio playground engulfed in flamesSCDN Graphics Department. Ohio firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire at a Southern Ohio playground. Firefighters responded to the scene after the Open Door School Playground was engulfed in flames. A thick cloud of black smoke hovered over the playground as firefighters spent nearly an hour getting the flames under control.
WLWT 5

One lane blocked on I-71 in Landen due to a crash

LANDEN, Ohio — The left lane on I-71 NB is blocked at the Mason Montgomery exit due to a crash, Tuesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. and first responders were on scene soon after. Traffic is backed up to the I-275 interchange and delays are likely.
LANDEN, OH
WIS-TV

Teen hospitalized after attack while in custody, family demands answers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - *WARNING SOME OF THESE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING AND NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL VIEWERS*. The family of a 16-year-old that was hospitalized while being housed with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facility is demanding answers. On Monday June 6, 2022 the family of...
COLUMBIA, SC
orlandoweekly.com

Florida man bitten by alligator he thought was a dog

A man in Sarasota is recovering after he thought an alligator was a dog and it bit off a chunk of his leg. According to WTSP, the incident occurred last night at around 12:30 a.m. at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, after the man approached the animal while walking along a dark path.
SARASOTA, FL
Cincinnati CityBeat

Former Cincinnati Police Officer Supports Anti-Protest Bill Moving Through Ohio Legislature

A bill currently making its way through the Ohio legislature could increase the penalties for people arrested while protesting in the state. Ohio House Bill 109 would create three new felony charges of "riot assault," "riot vandalism" and "bias motivated intimidation." These charges are fifth-degree felonies, and can be raised up to third-degree felonies if the alleged assault results in the injury of a law enforcement officer.
CINCINNATI, OH

