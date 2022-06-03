ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills, Sabres, Bandits Raise More Than $1M For Community After Buffalo Shooting

By Rayna Reid
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe teams traveled to Buffalo at the Tops Friendly Market locations and met with the community for healing. In recent years, sports have become more inextricably linked to political and social issues. Three teams in Buffalo are taking a stand to support their community, having raised over $1 million in the...

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh ranked as a top city for hockey fans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh has been given a very favorable raking in a new list that highlights the best and worst cities for hockey fans.Trailing only Boston, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh was ranked as the second-best city for fans of the game, according to a new list from WalletHub.The website ranked 72 major American cities based on 21 varying metrics of what makes a good hockey city. The data set "ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city's teams," per the report.Pittsburgh came in with the second overall ranking but was given first-place marks when it came to NHL popularity. On the flip side, however, the Steel City wasn't seen as a hotbed for NCAA action, even with the town hosting NCAA tournament games in recent years.PPG Paints Arena also has the fourth-highest stadium capacity, and Pittsburgh was tied for first, along with Sunrise, Florida (home to the Florida Panthers), as the best cities for fan engagement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Post-season Send Off: Matt Dumba

Defenseman and alternate captain overcame a devastating late-season injury to return in time for the playoffs. It was clear something was wrong from the moment Wild defenseman Matt Dumba bowled into Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron in a game at Bridgestone Arena on April 5. With the Wild trailing by...
NHL

