Over the years, The Roku Channel has become one of the premier FAST (free, ad-supported streaming TV) services available. It features hundreds of live channels plus thousands of on-demand movies and shows. There has always been a great deal of foreign-language content on the service, but this week, Roku is doubling down on its commitment to the international audience with a new Spanish-language hub called Espacio Latino.

