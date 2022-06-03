ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, June 3rd

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKellie Yelton, age 48 of Cleveland, Tennessee – Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia;. Elizabeth Smith, age 36 of Piedmont – Unlawful...

WSFA

K9 Deputies help Cullman Co. Sheriff make two arrests

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Over the weekend, K9s Tazer, Copper and Moo helped the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office make two arrests. On June 4, deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office discovered narcotics and paraphernalia with the help of K9 Tazer. As a result, Jennifer Coleman, 41,...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Escaped ADOC inmate from Jackson County recaptured

UPDATE: As of Sunday, June 5 at 12:29 p.m., Johnny Lewis Payne was recaptured. ADOC says the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Marion County, TN recaptured Payne. He surrendered without violence. PREVIOUS: Authorities in south Alabama are searching for a convicted thief who escaped from a corrections department community-based facility...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Cherokee County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Gaylesville, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Piedmont, AL
City
Cedar Bluff, AL
City
Cleveland, AL
County
Cherokee County, AL
#Detention Center#Marijuana
wrganews.com

Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard

UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
ROME, GA
southerntorch.com

Ten arrested in two days on drug related charges

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — The first two days of June has been a busy with 10 being arrested on drug related charges. On Wednesday, June 1st, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were conducting an ongoing investigation looking for a suspect who had warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine. Agents executed a warrant at a residence on County Road 386 finding two subjects in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Deputies Arrest Ten on Drug Related Charges

(FORT PAYNE, Ala.) — The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release today. The first two days of June has been busy with 10 being arrested on drug related charges. On Wednesday, June 1st, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents were conducting an ongoing investigation looking for a...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Floyd County Men Arrested on Drug Charges in Cherokee County

Two northwest Georgia men were arrested by the Leesburg Police Department early Wednesday morning on drug charges. Nicholas Leonard, 25, and John Terry, age 36 – both listed as being from Rome – were booked into jail at around 4:30am, on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terry was charged with a count of DUI/Controlled Substance as well. Both were arrested by the Leesburg PD.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Cartersville Police conducting death investigation

Cartersville Police are investigating a woman’s death. According to a Cartersville Police report, officers were told that a woman was seen moving around inside a 2016 Ford Fusion at around 8 a.m. Thursday in a parking lot on Postelle Street. She was still there when he left at around...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WAFF

Three arrested for robbing Athens fast food restaurant

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jack’s located on Greenfield Dr. in Athens was robbed on May 16, two juveniles were arrested for the robbery at that time. Sunday, the Athens Police Department arrested Kevaun Turner, 30, who police believe was responsible for arranging the crime. Turner was arrested and...
ATHENS, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 05/23/22 to 05/29/22

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 05/23/22 to 05/29/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 878 calls for service. There were 112 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 59 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were 11 felony arrests. There were 17 misdemeanor arrests. There were 24 traffic accidents, 109 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 26 warrants were served. There were four animals picked up and no animal related citations issued. In the Street Crime division there were five felony arrests, three misdemeanor arrests and seven warrants served.
ANNISTON, AL

