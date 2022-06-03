Tampa Intl Airport welcomes Finnair through Oct

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa International Airport is celebrating the arrival of its first regularly scheduled service with Finnair.

Finnair, the national carrier of Finland, is scheduled to touch down in Tampa this week.

The carrier is operating the Tampa-Frankfurt route.

“The airline will be operating the Tampa-Frankfurt route on behalf of Eurowings Discover beginning May 31 as part of a wet lease agreement during the peak demand summer travel season,” a press release states.

The route operates five times a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays. Three travel classes, economy, premium economy and business class, will be available.

“Passengers boarding the Finnair A350 can look forward to a high-class travel experience with the same food and beverage service, onboard.”

There airline has two hubs, in Frankfurt and Munich.

