Destination Illinois: Covered Bridges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO