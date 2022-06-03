ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Destination Illinois: Covered Bridges

By Brian Weckerly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land...

I-Rock 93.5

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Q985

Can You Pan for Gold in Illinois? What if You Find Some?

My friends put together a Facebook group to talk about outdoors-type stuff. It started off as a funny idea, like a middle-aged Goonies. Some brought up the idea of a canoe trip, going camping, or hiking. You know, things we talk about doing (usually a few drinks in) then never...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Illinois school system gets a failing grade

According to Wirepoints, the Illinois school system is not preparing students for their future. Wirepoints’ Ted Dabrowski discusses how the Illinois education system is failing your children with Pete McMurray and Judy Pielach. Head to the WLS AM Highlights page to hear the full interview.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs bill expanding use of cameras on Illinois expressways, DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed two bills expanding the use of cameras on Chicago area expressways and DuSable Lake shore Drive. "There is nothing more important than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, in our parks, and on our expressways," Pritzker said in a news release. "The tragic incidences of gun violence on our highways requires aggressive and intentional action. By signing this bill, law enforcement agencies will have the tools to respond to criminal activity in a timely and efficient manner—ensuring the safety and security of our residents, while holding perpetrators accountable." House Bill 4481 increases the...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Preparing for severe weather

As we move into the final weeks of spring, the potential for severe weather increases in the Midwest, and Illinois is no exception. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) has posted a fact sheet on tornado safety and preparedness to help Illinoisans keep themselves and their loved ones safe during storms.
ILLINOIS STATE
More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IDPH: Illinois counties hit hard by COVID

Reports from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) state that 19 counties in Illinois are rated at a High Community Level for COVID-19. Another 31 Illinois counties are rated at a Medium Community Level.
More Record Gas Prices to End The Week in Illinois and Wisconsin

(Chicago, IL) Another week, another set of massive gas price increases on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in Illinois is now $5.26, a 30-increase from this time last week, and 55-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a 41-cent increase from last week to $5.46. In Wisconsin, the average price now stands at 4.60 a gallon, up 26-cents from last week, and 11-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a week over week bump of 37-cents, and now stands at $4.87.
CHICAGO, IL

