ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Regional: Tennessee-Alabama State pregame social media buzz

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVeVV_0fzQyNKe00

The NCAA Tournament will begin Friday with regional play.

Tennessee is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host the Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Alabama State, Campbell and Georgia Tech will also play in the Knoxville Regional. The Vols (53-7) will play Alabama State (34-23) on Friday (6 p.m. EDT, SEC Network), while Georgia Tech is slated to play Campbell (noon EDT, ESPN+).

The winner of the Knoxville Regional will play the winner of the Statesboro Regional in Super Regional play.

Georgia Southern, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and UNC Greensboro will compete in the Statesboro Regional.

Pregame social media buzz ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama State matchup is listed below.

Comments / 1

Related
rockytopinsider.com

What Knoxville Regional Participants Said About Tennessee

Tennessee swept through the Knoxville Regional for the second straight season, earning a berth in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The Vols beat all three teams in the Knoxville Regional, blowing out Alabama State before earning come from behind wins over Campbell and Georgia Tech. Here’s what...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tony Vitello and Players React to Knoxville Regional Tournament Win

The Tennessee Volunteers have officially won the 2022 Knoxville Regional with a win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night. The victory didn’t come easy for Tennessee as the Vols needed a six-run ninth-inning comeback to beat the Yellow Jackets. However, with the win, Tennessee will now move to the Super Regionals in Knoxville to face Notre Dame with the opportunity to go to the College World Series on the line.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

No. 1 Tennessee advances to second straight Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 1 Tennessee baseball scored 6 runs in the top of the ninth and defeated Georgia Tech, 9-6 to advance to its second straight super regional. It’s the first time in program history the Vols won back-to-back regionals. Freshman right-handed pitcher Drew Beam got the start on the bump against the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Tennessee star threw up middle finger after delivering big hit

Tennessee star Jordan Beck had a pretty hilarious way of celebrating a key game-tying double Sunday. Beck, the Volunteers’ standout right fielder, delivered a game-tying double in the 9th inning of Sunday’s regional game against Georgia Tech. As he rounded first base and headed for second, he offered up a very unusual celebration — he flipped the middle finger in the general direction of the outfield, arguably taunting his opponents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
wvlt.tv

Endangered Child Alert issued for East Tennessee teen

DUNLAP, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 15-year-old East Tennessee girl Sunday. Police said 15-year-old Allie Marie Dunn went missing from the Lewis Chapel area of Sequatchie County and was reported missing late Sunday night, June 5, 2022. Lewis Chapel is...
DUNLAP, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Lindsey Nelson
wvlt.tv

Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

$27K of seized cash missing from Tennessee police department, other issues found

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has reported that $27,000 is missing from an evidence room at the Livingston Police Department. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found numerous issues within the Livingston Police Department.
LIVINGSTON, TN
WATE

Loudon County doctor’s license revoked for overprescribing opioids

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners has permanently revoked the license of a Loudon County doctor who was put on probation in 2016 for overprescribing opioids. The board permanently revoked the medical license of Dr. Peter Stimpson, and ordered him to pay $1,000 in fines and to pay costs of prosecuting […]
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Media Buzz#College Baseball#The Ncaa Tournament#The Knoxville Regional#Sec Network#Espn#Georgia Southern#Texas Tech#Unc Greensboro#Gbo#Oth#Tennessee Baseball#Gameday#Alabama State Baseball#The Chicago White Sox#Volswire
WSMV

17-year-old injured from 85-foot jump

SPENCER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was seriously injured after jumping off Cane Creek Falls Thursday. Park rangers, Piney Fire Department, Fall Creek Falls Fire Department, Dunlap Fire Department, and Van Buren County EMS responded to the scene in Fall Creek Falls State Park around 1:15 p.m. Officials said Cane...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvlt.tv

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Woman Rescued At Fall Creek Falls Park After Cliff Jump Attempt

A woman in her 20’s was rescued Monday after suffering significant injuries from a 85-foot jump from a waterfall inside Fall Creek Falls State Park. Van Buren EMS Director Tiwanna Bricker said the Fall Creek Falls Fire Department and state park personnel were first to the scene. “Fire Department...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City terminates lease after Greyhound pulls staff from Transit Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City commissioners voted to terminate the city’s lease with Greyhound Lines after the company recently changed its business model. According to the city, Greyhound recently eliminated its on-site office personnel at the Johnson City Transit Center. As a result, Greyhound staff members will no longer be available to open the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

118K+
Followers
162K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy