Kate Hudson & Ex Chris Robinson Reunite For Son Ryder’s Graduation 16 Years After Split

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Image Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Kate Hudson, 43, reunited with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, 55, for their son Ryder Robinson‘s high school graduation! Ryder, 18, posed in a photo with both parents on Thursday, June 2, shared to his proud mom’s social media accounts. Kate shared two photos to Instagram of her eldest child and soon-to-be college student in his green cap and gown. In the first image, Ryder posed at home with Kate and his half-brother Bingham, 10, and half-sister Rani, 3, and in the next, both Chris and Kate were beaming next to their only child.

In her caption, Kate called Ryder’s graduation “a big day” for their family and gushed over her son’s accomplishment. “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life,” the Almost Famous actress proudly said. “You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter.”

“Way to go baby! Ma loves you!” Kate added. “AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫.” Kate’s famous pals like Octavia Spencer, Rachel Zoe, and Erin Foster similarly congratulated Ryder on his graduation.

Kate’s son has grown up so fast! Many years have passed since Ryder was young and his parents were still married in the early 2000s. The pair notoriously moved in after knowing each other for just days in May 2000, marrying mere months later on New Year’s Eve. Ryder came along in Jan. 2004, when Kate was just 23. “I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been a little unusual,” she reflected years later to InStyle. Chris and Kate separated, however, by 2006, and finalized their split in 2007.

Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson (Bei/Shutterstock)

After Kate and Chris got divorced, the Golden Globe winner had two more children; her son Bingham with former fiancé, musician Matt Bellamy, and her daughter Rami with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. Kate is such a proud mom of three and has wonderful relationships with all her kids.

In February, Ryder revealed that he’s dating Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 50. The couple just recently celebrated their anniversary, and in honor of the special day Ryder shared the cutest photos of the pair on Instagram. “Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.

IN THIS ARTICLE
