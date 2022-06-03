ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58's Feel Good Friday: Here's what is going on in our area starting June 3

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Hops and Hounds, Lakeshore Chinooks, Charlie and...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

wearegreenbay.com

‘Small Town Wisconsin’ Film hits theaters this Friday

(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday. The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene. See the trailer for...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Pet travel tips for summer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- People across the country are making plans for their summer getaways but traveling with a pet can be stressful for both you and your furry friend. CBS 58 was joined by Mary Stallmann, owner of Milwaukee Dog Training Elite, with tips for pet owners before and during travel.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Ra- Sing & Me: Meet Mark Paffrath

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) - Musician Mark Paffrath joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti in studio to discuss his upcoming shows and musical appearances. Paffrath has a 50-year history in music. He had an interest ever since he was a kid. "Pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Paffrath has been charming...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Saturday night 4 people shot at separate 3 incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Throughout Milwaukee, on Sat., June 4, four people were shot during three separate incidents in Milwaukee. At around 7:05 p.m. a 41-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by gunfire near 26th and Mineral Streets. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Royal Family Kids Camp Fundraiser Bags Tournament

RACINE, Wis (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined CBS 58's Alex Corradetti to discuss a number of upcoming events. The Royal Family Kids Camp Fundraiser Bags Tournament happens on June 11 at Mario's Italian Sports Bar on 2232 Lathrop Avenue. The Explore Waterford Golf Outing happens on...
RACINE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Gus's Deli

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Down on the farm and right on your plate at Richfield's 'Folk Song Farm' set for June 12

RICHFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Richfield's "Folk Song Farm" takes the concept of getting a homecooked meal and kicks it up a notch. This coming Sunday, June 12, it's throwing a "Farm to Table" dinner event featuring a five-course meal, including Greek-style lasagna, spinach pie, and shish kabobs made of chicken. There will also be live music and horse-drawn wagon rides around the 170-year-old farmland. The fact the property is in line of sight with the Holy Hill Basilica only adds to the ambience.
RICHFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Sunday afternoon 16-year-old shot at 90th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 16-year-old boy was struck by gunfire at around 1:40 p.m. on Sun., June 5 near 90th St. and Appleton Ave. Police report that the boy sustained non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital. The circumstances leading up to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

The coolest car was made in Milwaukee

One of the coolest cars ever assembled was made in Milwaukee. The car is called the Excalibur. It has a distinct look that exudes luxurious vibes. What's more, one of the main designers of the car and lead mechanic for the Excalibur racing team was a woman, Alice Preston.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Cannabis Expo returned to Milwaukee after 2 year absence

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Cannabis Expo returned to Milwaukee on Sat., June 4, 2022 for the first time in two years. Saturday at the Wisconsin Center people had the chance to learn about the cannabis industry even though most of the products are not legal here in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI

