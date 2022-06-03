Alvin Richard “Al” Schwartz, 91, Worthington

Alvin Richard “Al” Schwartz, 91, died Tuesday, May 31. He was born in Huntingburg September 30, 1930, to Alvin Joseph and Edna Victoria (Moenkhaus) Schwartz. He married Carol Dyer. Al was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Bretzville where he was a...
Allan Edward Rummel, 84, of Huntingburg, died Tuesday, May 24, at his home. He was born November 25, 1937, to Karl and Thresia Rummel. Allan grew up working on the family farm, fishing, and hunting. He was a graduate of Huntingburg High School where he lettered in football. He spent four years in the U.S. Army, fortunately never seeing active combat. His Army highlight was traveling in Germany and hearing that Elvis Presley was in the same small town. One evening he knocked on Elvis’ door and spent the evening with Elvis and his father. When he returned to the states he went to work for the Indiana State Highway Commission (IHSC) and later moved into sales for SurePlus where he finished his working career. He loved music and was an avid sports fan. He became a disc jockey and entertained at weddings and other special events. He was involved with Little League baseball and his kids playing softball and baseball.
(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
The mysterious disappearance of Brandy Wilson rocked Frankfort and Colfax 20 years ago today. On June 4, 2002, the 24-year-old mother of two boys did not show up for work at the Donaldson plant in Frankfort. Friends reported this to the police when Brandy did not show up. Brandy Wilson...
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is likely leaving 19 campuses plus several other facilities across the state at the end of the month, which has many workers wondering whether they will have jobs and what might happen to residents at those facilities. Early last month,...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Mill is officially open for the season, and people got low to Flo Rida for the first big concert!. The Mill had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday evening to kick off a concert-filled summer. People from all over the Wabash Valley made their way to...
Indiana will once again host three nonconference games in 2022 as part of a multi-team event, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. The Daily Hoosier has confirmed Goodman’s report that Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State will all travel to Indiana for games in the Hoosier State. Here...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Pride Month began across the country, the City of Terre Haute has joined the festivities. The Terre Haute Pride Center made history June 4th as the organization hosted the city’s first annual Pride Festival. The festival fell close to the Terre Haute Pride Center’s one-year anniversary. Over 64 vendors […]
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A familiar voice in Tri-State radio is about to sign off for the last time.The many listeners to WRAY in Princeton have come to know Uncle Dave is calling it a career. Uncle Dave has hosted the Going Home Show the last 28 years and he has been in radio for […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Churchill Downs has announced the groundbreaking date for the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. The “Breaking Ground in the ‘Crossroads of America’ event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21 at 11 a.m., according to Churchill Downs representatives. The groundbreaking will take place at 4442 East Margaret Drive in Terre […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, we said farewell to a long-time friend and irreplaceable co-worker. It was the last day for our evening news anchor, Jackie Monroe. Jackie joined the 14 News team in August 2009. Over the years, she has left a positive impact on the area, conducting interviews, field anchoring, reporting and community work with the utmost professionalism, integrity and unmatched compassion.
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeffrey Frye, a 38 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 350 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black or navy blue t-shirt, dark colored sweatpants, and black and blue tennis shoes with white soles.
Indiana is home to a town where it's Christmas 24/7/365, and now you can enjoy a locally brewed cold one while visiting Santa Claus, Indiana. Santa Claus, Indiana is known for its quaint Christmas feel, and of course Holiday World! One thing it isn't known for is its locally brewed beers, but that's about to change!
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pre-leasing is underway for a new shopping center planned for North Green River Road. Summit Real Estate shows the listing here on their website. It will be just north of the Morgan Ave. intersection near Showplace Cinemas and Bud’s Harley Davidson. Renderings show space for...
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) - The Wabash County Sheriff's Office responded to a distressed driver call in rural Mt. Carmel on June 2, around 2 p.m. Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) assisted the rescue efforts at South Division St.
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News goes hunting for a rare find in Gibson County. Our guide for this adventure is Mike Wathen, a Southern Indiana Wildlife expert. He takes us out on his four wheeler to a remote bridge. Wathen tells us about 3 months ago, he first noticed a family of barn […]
Members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a large homeless camp behind the old west side K-Mart building Thursday morning to evict unhoused residents squatting on the land. Deputies easily outnumbered the residents still there, who scrambled to move their possessions from the camp before a noon deadline.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of French Lick Resort who live in southern Indiana have a new option to get to work as gas prices skyrocket. A $5 roundtrip shuttle now runs seven days a week from the resort's Clarksville office to the resort about 60 miles away. It will leave at 7 a.m. and return to Clarksville at 6 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics,” the mayor of Zionsville talks about whether she went too far as a public official in her comments on the Texas school shooting. Also, News 8’s political panelists discuss possible gun control changes and the rising gas prices....
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Road. Central dispatch confirms it happened around 7:25 a.m. EPD says one driver told them they were exiting McDowell Road when they hit an...
