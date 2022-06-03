Alvin Richard “Al” Schwartz, 91, Worthington

Allan Edward Rummel, 84, of Huntingburg, died Tuesday, May 24, at his home. He was born November 25, 1937, to Karl and Thresia Rummel. Allan grew up working on the family farm, fishing, and hunting. He was a graduate of Huntingburg High School where he lettered in football. He spent four years in the U.S. Army, fortunately never seeing active combat. His Army highlight was traveling in Germany and hearing that Elvis Presley was in the same small town. One evening he knocked on Elvis’ door and spent the evening with Elvis and his father. When he returned to the states he went to work for the Indiana State Highway Commission (IHSC) and later moved into sales for SurePlus where he finished his working career. He loved music and was an avid sports fan. He became a disc jockey and entertained at weddings and other special events. He was involved with Little League baseball and his kids playing softball and baseball.

2 DAYS AGO