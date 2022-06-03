ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free photography festival returns to New York City

By Roger Clark
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded eleven years ago by Laura Roumanos, Sam Barzilay and Dave Shelley, the free photography festival has become one of the more popular events around town. It all started in Brooklyn Bridge Park in 2012, to bring photography to more New Yorkers and to spotlight the folks behind the camera who...

