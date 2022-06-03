Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: June 3, 2022
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.May 30 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted
Junior Alfaro
Alfaro, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alfaro has three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Restraint, and Registration Fictitious Plates. His total bond amount is $15,700.
Sean Espinoza
Espinoza, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no bond warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Burglary which includes Sexual Contact – No Consent.
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.
Comments / 5