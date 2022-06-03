Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up: June 3, 2022

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Junior Alfaro

Alfaro, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alfaro has three warrants for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny, Dangerous Drugs, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving Under Restraint, and Registration Fictitious Plates. His total bond amount is $15,700.

Sean Espinoza

Espinoza, 32, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’07”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no bond warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He has a second no bond warrant for Burglary which includes Sexual Contact – No Consent.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

