Bennie B. Fields, 78 of Bluffton, went home to be with his Lord Thursday evening, June 2, 2022, at the Veterans Hospital in Marion. He was born March 18, 1944 in Lathan, Ohio, to Willie and Lizzie Collins Fields. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972, during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged as a Specialist 4.

BLUFFTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO