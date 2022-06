CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Blood Center serves 70 hospitals. Donation centers like the new location in Corbin help keep supply in stock. ”We like to have a three-day supply of blood on our shelves at all times,” said Mandy Brajuha with the Kentucky Blood Center. “We have been at a one-day or less supply for the better part of two years now.”

