WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Search and Rescue Task Force says two people were taken to safety after flipping their canoe in the New River. Officials say at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, task force members responded to the Foster Falls Campground. Two people had flipped a canoe in rapids about a mile upsteam. Officials say the individuals were able to sit on a rock in the middle of the river until rescue boats were able to get to them and bring them to safety.

WYTHE COUNTY, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO