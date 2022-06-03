ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Warm today with weekend storms

By Jeff Roper
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure to our south will deliver warm temperatures for Friday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, today, mainly in highlands and mainly clouds, with a highs in the lower 70's...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster

The city of Rexburg spent Saturday in remembrance of the disastrous day on June 5, 1976. The started off early as dozens as marathon runners filled the streets running from the dam site to Smith park in down town Rexburg. The post Day Of Remembrance for the Teton Dam Disaster appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
idaho.gov

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
State
Idaho State
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening with the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#70
Idaho8.com

Grays walk-off in home opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - After dropping their season opener to the Hyrum Hornets, the Gate City Grays returned to Halliwell Park on Saturday for their home opener and came away with a 5-4 victory against the Providence Wolverines. The Grays had quite an exciting night, with Easton Watterson hitting a...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

‘They ate the whole bag:’ A variety of birds came calling when I put out oranges

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kslnewsradio.com

Ground broken for Burley Idaho Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Ground broke today for the Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy lead the groundbreaking ceremony. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced plans for the Burley Idaho Temple in April...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman has plans to ride a camel on her 107th birthday celebration

POCATELLO — Naomi Wilde, a longtime resident of East Idaho, is celebrating her 107th birthday on Monday, June 6. Her son, Dean Wilde, explained that Naomi will be celebrating by riding a camel at Grace Assisted Living. "When she turned 104, someone asked her what she wanted, and she said she wanted to ride an elephant," he said. "This year, she was asked the same thing, and she said, 'how...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Firefighters respond to another fire at local feedlot

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are currently responding to a vehicle fire at a feedlot near Jennifer Lane and Kathleen Street in Bonneville County. Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the third time firefighters have responded to the feedlot in the past two weeks.
Gephardt Daily

Police say 21-year-old Cache County man drowns at Idaho reservoir

PRESTON, Idaho, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 21-year-old Cache County man drowned Sunday at Foster Reservoir, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Dispatchers received reports about a possible drowning at Foster Reservoir north of Preston about 5:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office states in a news release posted on its Facebook page. The man was on a small raft when he tipped over approximately 30 yards from the south shore, the release states.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans. Winans said the trailer...
INKOM, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy