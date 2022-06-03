ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Tanger Outlets Savannah to Host Summer Concert Series at the Beer Garden, Beginning June 3

 3 days ago

Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its Summer Concert Series at the new Beer Garden behind Texas Roadhouse, beginning Friday, June 3 from 7-9 p.m. and continuing on the second Friday of July and first Friday of August. The summer concert series is sponsored by The Horne Law Firm, along with community sponsors Step One Automotive Group, Mountain High Outfitters, New York Life and Southeastern Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates.

Scheduled performers are Joe’s Piano Bar Dueling Pianos in June, Rock-A-Licious in July and Liquid Ginger in August. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy sidewalk sales from 5-7 p.m., grab a table at the Beer Garden or bring a chair or blanket to set up on the lawn. This free event is open to the public, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. TangerClub members will have the opportunity to win an exclusive concert swag bag!

WHAT: Summer Concert Series at the Beer Garden

WHEN: Friday, June 3, July 8 and August 5

7-9 p.m.

Sidewalk sales at participating stores from 5-7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27B4gx_0fzQwIQ500
Tanger

WHERE: Tanger Outlets Savannah

200 Tanger Outlets Blvd

Pooler, GA 31322

Located behind Texas Roadhouse

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public

Connect with Tanger Outlets Savannah on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/savannah.

