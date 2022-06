A Huntingburg man was arrested yesterday for impersonating a police officer. He has been identified as 63-year-old Jim Zink. The Dubois County Sheriff’s office says Zink is a former employee of the Sheriff’s Department, where he briefly worked as a Jail Officer from October of 2017 to September of 2018, however, he is not currently associated with any law enforcement agency.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO