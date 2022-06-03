HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH RAPING A CHILD

Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday afternoon that the driver involved in a one-vehicle crash this morning on Route 580 in Green Township has died. The victim, who was not identified in the report, was a 70-year old female from Ebensburg. Five other adults and seven children who were passengers in the vehicle all sustained a range of injuries and were transported to hospitals. Three passengers, including 49-year old Marie Hershberger of Northern Cambria and 19-year old Ada Hershberger of Northern Cambria, were transported to Minors Hospital. Seven passengers – including 25-year old India Scott of Ebensburg, 45-year old Neal Miller of Clymer and 47-year old Martha Miller of Clymer – were transported to IRMC, and two were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Scott, Martha Miller and two of the children had suspected serious injuries. All other injuries were suspected minor injuries. The children ranged in age from 5 to 16 years of age.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO