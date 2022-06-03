ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer City, PA

HOMER CITY MAN CHARGED WITH RAPING A CHILD

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Homer City man with raping a child and related crimes. According to a news release, 46-year-old David Gene Crawford, Jr. was charged with 10 felony counts,...

www.wdadradio.com

wdadradio.com

CREEKSIDE MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE PROBATION FOR TWO SEPARATE CASES

A Creekside man was sentenced to serve probation for two cases this morning in Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas. Court documents say 44-year-old Timothy George Clowser was sentenced to serve one year of probation for two cases: one for flight to avoid apprehension that happened in March of this year, and the other for not having his dog licensed which happened in April 2021. Both charges were misdemeanor grade.
CREEKSIDE, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: HARASSMENT

State police in Indiana report two incidents of harassment that occurred on Thursday. The first incident occurred shortly after 9:40 p.m. in Creekside Borough, where troopers were dispatched to 90 Arch Lane for reports of an argument amongst neighbors that turned physical. They say the argument was between 43-year-old Jodie Johnson, 38-year-old Brett Mallory, 49-year-old Shawn Lyman and an unnamed 13-year-old girl. All were cited for harassment and/or disorderly conduct, according to state police.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

COURT CASES TODAY INCLUDE PLEA COURT, MOTIONS, AND NON-JURY DUI TRIAL

In Indiana County Court today, Judge Michael T. Clark will consider a “motion to amend information” in the case against 30-year-old Charles Brantley Ross of Homer City, who is charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and two summary offenses: public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Ross is...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

UPDATE: FATALITY REPORTED IN GREEN TOWNSHIP AUTO CRASH

Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday afternoon that the driver involved in a one-vehicle crash this morning on Route 580 in Green Township has died. The victim, who was not identified in the report, was a 70-year old female from Ebensburg. Five other adults and seven children who were passengers in the vehicle all sustained a range of injuries and were transported to hospitals. Three passengers, including 49-year old Marie Hershberger of Northern Cambria and 19-year old Ada Hershberger of Northern Cambria, were transported to Minors Hospital. Seven passengers – including 25-year old India Scott of Ebensburg, 45-year old Neal Miller of Clymer and 47-year old Martha Miller of Clymer – were transported to IRMC, and two were flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Scott, Martha Miller and two of the children had suspected serious injuries. All other injuries were suspected minor injuries. The children ranged in age from 5 to 16 years of age.
GREEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
wdadradio.com

TWO FATAL CRASHES IN THE AREA OVER THE WEEKEND

There were two fatal accidents in the area over the weekend, one Saturday afternoon in North Mahoning Township and the other Sunday evening on Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County. The crash on Saturday involved a motorcycle operated by a 75-year-old New Kensington man. State police say 75-year-old William...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of criminal mischief yesterday. Officers were called to the 500 block of Gompers Ave. for reports of a damaged side window between midnight and 3 p.m., and they report that the driver’s side window was damaged overnight as well.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO MORE CRASHES REPORTED IN INDIANA COUNTY THIS MORNING

Two more vehicle accidents were reported to Indiana County 9-1-1 this morning. The first crash was reported at 8 o’clock this morning along Route 580 in Green Township. Fire crews from Commodore, Cherry Tree and Clymer, along with Citizens’, Veterans and Hastings Ambulance and Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA MAN SENTENCED TO SERVE PROBATION FOR DOMESTIC DISPUTE IN FEBRUARY

An Indiana man was sentenced to serve probation for an incident that happened earlier this year in Indiana County Court yesterday. Court documents say 33-year-old Patrick A. Reese of Indiana will serve one year of probation along with paying court costs and fines after he was charged with third-degree misdemeanor Simple Assault for a domestic dispute on February 6.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED IN SINGLE-CAR CRASH

Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana released more details regarding a single-car crash that occurred in Armstrong Township last Monday. Troopers were dispatched to a crash along Route 156 South near Overview Drive shortly before 8 o’clock that morning and they say that 19-year-old Devon Schaub of Homer City lost control of his car and crashed into the guide rail on the side of the roadway.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENTS HEADLINE BUSY SUNDAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Indiana County first responders were busy on Sunday as multiple calls, including two vehicle accidents, were reported to Indiana County 9-1-1. The first crash kicked off the day’s calls shortly 7 a.m., and it saw Bolivar Fire Department along with state police and Citizens Ambulance dispatched to Route 259 in West Wheatfield Township. The second happened just after 3 o’clock and it saw Armagh/East Wheatfield fire crews dispatched, along with state police and Citizens Ambulance, to Route 56 East in East Wheatfield Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

QUIET SATURDAY FOR EMERGENCY RESPONDERS

Indiana County’s emergency responders had a calm Saturday. Plumville firefighters joined Perry Township at the scene of an accident on Route 210 in north Mahoning Township at 5:40 PM. Iselin firefighters were dispatched for an unknown type of fire in Armstrong County shortly before 11:30 PM.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

GAS COULD SOON REACH FIVE DOLLARS PER GALLON IN PA

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Pennsylvania is rapidly approaching five dollars a gallon. Triple-A says it was more than $4.91 a gallon yesterday, which was over ten cents per gallon more than the national average. Some stations are already charging more than five dollars per gallon.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA AREA TO NAME NEW BOARD MEMBER TONIGHT

The Indiana Area School Board expects to name a new board member tonight to replace Tamara Leeper, who resigned her position in April. There are nine applicants for the vacancy. They are Ronald Airhart, Yaw Asamoah, James Kinneer, Bernard Lockard, Patrick Schneider, Joseph Schwartz, Krista Sevajian, Charles Simelton, and Doug Steve.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA AREA SCHOOL BOARD APPOINTS NEW MEMBER AT SPECIAL MEETING

At their special meeting on Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board appointed a new board member to take over for Tamara Leeper, who resigned from her position in April. Board members were presented with nine candidates and were tasked with narrowing down the selection to three-to-four, then finally to one. Board president Walter Schroth presented a motion to have all board members select three to four choices, and those who receive five or more nominations would move on to the final selection. Board members approved of this motion.
wdadradio.com

CURVE WIN IN EXTRAS

CURVE, PA – Dylan Shockley was the hero in Altoona on Sunday night. With the game-winning run on second base in the bottom of the tenth, Shockley rocketed a ball over the center fielder Hudson Haskin’s head as Altoona defeated Bowie, 3-2, on Sunday night at PNG Field.
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

ALTOONA DROPS FRIDAY’S GAME TO BOWIE

After taking Thursday night’s game against Bowie, the Altoona Curve failed to make it two in a row on Friday night as they fell to the Baysox, 3-2, at PNG Field. Matt Gorski and Andres Alvarez each went 2-for-4 with a RBI in the game while Brendt Citta went 1-for-3 with a double.
ALTOONA, PA

