A TikToker Called Miami’s Sexy Fish 'Racist' & Claimed She Wasn’t Let In Due To Her Outfit

Sexy Fish in Miami is a new restaurant and night lounge that's gained instant popularity since it officially opened in February 2022. While many of the reviews are five stars, one TikToker posted a viral video that she didn't have the same experience.

Actually, she said she wasn't even allowed inside, and she let the Internet know in a post that received over one million views after publishing it one week ago.

"Sexy Fish in Miami won't let me in with a YSL [Yves Saint Laurent] purse & heels because I don't fit their 'image'... You would never get this service in NYC," she wrote online. "Stay away from this racist, pretentious tacky, restaurant."

STAY AWAY FROM SEXY FISH IN . BRICKELL, MIAMI. THEY ARE RACIST AF. NEVER EXPERIENCED THIS BEFORE. #fyp #10MillionAdoptions #FindYourEdge #racism #miami #blm #miami #305 #racist #discrimination #awareness

We reached out to Sexy Fish for comment, and here's what they told Narcity:

"We take guest complaints of this nature extremely seriously and have thoroughly investigated the situation for the entire party. We have a clear dress code, which is noted on our website, and we respectfully ask guests to follow it. Everyone following the dress code is welcome at Sexy Fish Miami."

The dress code online says you can't wear shorts after a certain time, visibly revealing clothing, beachwear, sportswear, party accessories, flip flops, sliders and hats.

The woman in the TikTok revealed her outfit in the video and showed that she was in heels, leather pants, a tied long-sleeve buttoned top with a black shirt under and, as mentioned, a YSL purse.

The creator goes on to make another post of people who she said were dressed like her and her friends and were putting photos on social media of themselves inside the establishment.

After publishing this content, she got a response from her followers, some of them saying they had a similar problem.

We reached out to TikTok user @sai_sippin for comment, and we will update this article upon response.