ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mayor Bowser announcing campaign for safer summer

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M1vaR_0fzQuz0O00

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the Peace Campaign for a Safer, Stronger Summer Friday morning.

Mayor Bowser highlighting fair shot investments

This event took place at the Rear of Check It Enterprises – The Secret Garden at 11 a.m. To view live click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Related
ssgnews.com

Now Get DC Weed Delivery With Weed in DC (2022)

FastSliceDC is a premium for DC Weed Delivery & Weed in DC, Maryland and Virginia that brings you the finest marijuana strains right at your doorstep. FastSliceDC is the Best DC Weed Delivery and Best DC Weed in District of Colombia. We serve at our Customers Satisfaction, so we provide at your Doorstep within 30 mins. So, if you are looking for the Best DC Weed Delivery then choose us FastSliceDC .Now we work with the best marijuana dispensaries so that you have access to the finest medicinal and recreational weed around.
POLITICS
DCist

Voices of Wards 7 & 8: Shrimp Boat As A Landmark And A Piece Of History

When some D.C. natives hear the words “Shrimp Boat,” they smile at old memories from time spent at the iconic landmark that sits at the intersection of Benning Road and East Capitol Street NE in Ward 7. It originated in the mid 1950’s as a hotspot that served up some of the District’s favorite seafood: hot steamed crabs, shrimp and fish. As at different times in its history, vendors at Shrimp Boat have sold everything from cheap carryout food to music, clothing, videos, jewelry and shoes.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ftnnews.com

The Morrow Washington DC Opens Fall 2022

The highly-anticipated lifestyle hotel The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to unveil in NoMa’s 3rd Street District in the fall of 2022. Positioned at the nexus of three of Washington, D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods, the hotel’s arrival will enhance NoMa, Union Market and H Street with a new hub for the fast-growing creative community.
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

DC provides more access to vaccinations for upcoming school year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that they are expanding access to families and their kids to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year, which is required by law to make sure the students are fully compliant with the required vaccinations to attend school. Children should seek their primary medical provider […]
WASHINGTON, DC
ftnnews.com

Selina Union Market Opens in Washington, D.C.

Selina, the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Union Market in Washington, D.C.'s blossoming Union Market neighborhood. The hotel—the seventh for Selina in the U.S.—expands Selina’s global portfolio to over 155 open and secured properties. Designed for digital...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
chantillynews.org

Annual D.C. pride celebration encourages LGBTQ+ folk, allies to attend

Tie-dye shirts and rainbow flags decorate the streets on one particular weekend in D.C. Pride representation is coming to D.C. for the 47th anniversary this year. Capital Pride is an annual LGTBQ+ pride celebration in D.C. for Pride Month that started in 1975. The celebration is a week long, however the main attractions take place on June 11 and 12.The weekend will include many activities for all ages such as a parade, festival and concert according to Capital Pride Alliance.
MUSIC
WTOP

Rising homicides remain central in race for DC mayor

The primary election in D.C. is less than three weeks away, and rising homicide numbers were a central issue as Democratic candidates running for mayor met to debate Wednesday. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is seeking a third term in office, used the Fox 5 debate to continue her call for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CleanTechnica

Washington DC Wants To Hike Registration Fees On Heavy Vehicles

While many states are increasing registration fees on electric cars, Washington DC is taking aim at the proliferation of humongous vehicles clogging its streets. According to The Drive, the city is considering a proposal that would raise the annual registration fee for vehicles weighing more than 6,000 pounds to $500. At the present time, the maximum fee is $115 and the fee for a car weighing less than 3,500 pounds is $72.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local
WDVM 25

Western Maryland gun community says gun legislation isn’t the answer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Recent mass shootings are provoking renewed calls for gun legislation, but members of the gun community in western Maryland say there are other options. “I grew up on a farm or rural Maryland. I’ve been a paramedic and a law enforcement officer. Our entire family’s been involved in emergency services for […]
WDVM 25

Study: West Virginia has worst economy in the country

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to several categories in a Wallethub study, West Virginia has the lowest ranking economy in the United States. West Virginia was ranked 49th for economic activity, 42nd for economic health and very last, 51st, for innovation potential. The Mountain State was also ranked very last overall. According to the ranking, West […]
ECONOMY
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice says he’s considering gas tax holiday for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Relief from soaring gas prices might be on the way for West Virginians. During a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that he is considering calling a special session of the State Legislature, and he said that a gas tax holiday is at the top of the list […]
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Affordable housing could replace former car dealership site in Alexandria

The vacant site of a former car dealership in Alexandria, Virginia, could soon be replaced by dozens of affordable housing units. Community Housing Partners (CHP), a Virginia-based nonprofit that works towards sustainable and affordable communities, has proposed a new development in Alexandria called Witter Place. CHP’s proposal and request for...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy