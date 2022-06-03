ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon County, SC

Man convicted of Dillon County murder dies in prison

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man serving a life sentence for a Dillon County murder has died in his prison cell, according to officials.

Lorenzo Inman was convicted in 2010 of the 2009 murder of 75-year-old Mary Alice Stutts. Inman’s brother, Damian Inman, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence.

Lorenzo Inman, 31, was found unresponsive on May 29 in his cell, according to Chrysti Shain, the director of communications for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He did not have a roommate, and foul play is not suspected.

The department’s office of investigations and intelligence is looking into the case, according to Shain. Officials are awaiting results from a toxicology test.

North Carolina man gets death sentence in daughter’s killing

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A 35-year-old North Carolina man has been sentenced to death for the 2019 murder of his teenage daughter, according to the local prosecutor’s office. The Union County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release that a jury handed the sentence down after about three hours of deliberations following the three-week trial […]
1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
WMBF

Child among 2 hurt in Marion shooting, chief says

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a shooting injured two people, including a child, in the Pee Dee on Sunday. Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers told WMBF News that people began shooting at each other in the area of Bluff Road. Flowers added that a 2-year-old child was...
