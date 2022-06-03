ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Disney poaches Apple Arcade director to fulfill its ‘metaverse’ ambitions

By Allison McDaniel
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Bozon, one of Apple’s top gaming executives, has left the company after 12 years to work for Disney. His new role will be senior creative leader for cross-divisional Next Generation Storytelling initiatives, which includes Disney’s “metaverse” ambitions. While Bozon shared the news of his...

9to5mac.com

The Verge

You can request an invite to buy a PS5 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a new and more orderly way for shoppers to buy a PS5. You can request an invitation right here on the console’s product page (it’s to the right, where a “buy” button would normally be located), and the company says that if you’re chosen, you’ll receive an e-mail with a link to purchase one within 72 hours. What’s more, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to request an invite.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Insomniac's unannounced multiplayer game is a brand new IP, according to job listing

Insomniac's unannounced multiplayer game is a brand new IP, according to a new job listing. With two acclaimed titles already under its belt, Insomniac is showing no signs of slowing down. It's currently got more exciting PS5 games in the pipeline, including a fully-fledged Spiderman sequel and another superhero-based offering starring X-Men's Wolverine. Last year, the studio also announced that it's currently working on an unannounced multiplayer project, and a job listing has given us a bit more insight into the mysterious new title.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

macOS Ventura adds more continuity features between Mac, iPhone, and iPad

Apple on Monday announced macOS Ventura, version 13 of the Mac operating system. This year, the company focused on further enhancing continuity features between Mac, iPhone, and iPad devices after introducing Universal Control with macOS 12. With an update to Handoff, users can easily move a call from an iPhone...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Apple News#Apple Store#The App Store Arcade
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Apple’s privacy lobbying has the most credibility, says campaign group

Apple’s privacy bill lobbying has greater credibility than that of any other tech giant, says a privacy campaign group run by some high-profile figures. There is strong public support for a federal privacy law, but the process of creating one has been complicated by mixed political views, and by tech giant lobbying …
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
9to5Mac

Apple gaming updates bring AAA games to some users

As part of the macOS Ventura announcement, Apple has unveiled new updates to gaming. Metal 3 is the latest version of the Metal software that brings new experiences to gamers. Macs running Apple Silicon can now play titles like EA’s GRID Legends, Capcom’s Resident Evil Village, and Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky. Previously, these games available on gaming consoles and/or high-performance gaming PCs. Since Apple Silicon is also on iPad, game developers can bring AAA games to both Mac and iPad. Mac and iPad gamers don’t have to feel left out anymore because they don’t have a gaming-oriented computer.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

WhatsApp for iOS to add another verification code to prevent fraud

WhatsApp for iOS will soon add another layer of protection when a user tries to login into an account for the first time. After people started being tricked into giving their verification code to criminals last year, WhatsApp is finally planning a way to stop this from happening. According to...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to watch the WWDC keynote on any device [Video]

Apple’s yearly developer conference is set to begin shortly with the anticipated keynote kicking everything off today. Follow along for how to watch the WWDC keynote on any device including directly in this post below. During the WWDC keynote, we should get our first look at iOS 16, iPadOS...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Nintendo News: Nintendo Hits the Road This Summer With an Interactive Nintendo Switch Experience for Kids and Families

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You’ll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will be followed by an extended show

A new Xbox Wire post has revealed that there will be another showcase in the days following the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase. The post reads; “Will there be an Extended Show? Yes! Stay tuned for the Xbox Games Showcase Extended on June 14 at 6PM BST where we will share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favourite game creators.”
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

These are the iPhone models supported by iOS 16

Apple on Monday announced iOS 16, the next major update to its operating system. Now that the update was officially unveiled during the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, we finally have details about which iPhone models are supported by iOS 16. Surprisingly, according to Apple’s website, iOS 16 requires an...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Gurman: New 13-inch MacBook Pro potentially delayed beyond WWDC 2022

With the WWDC 2022 keynote just around the corner, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is bringing his latest predictions and analysis about what Apple will likely – or not – unveil this Monday. While a new MacBook Air could see the light of the day, it seems that a 13-inch MacBook Pro was expected, but is now delayed.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

iOS 16 Messages app adds iMessage edit button, undo send, mark unread

IMessage in iOS 16 is getting a lot better. The company is adding new features in the Messages app for iMessage conversations including the ability to edit messages after they have been sent. You will be able to edit sent messages, undo sending messages entirely and mark read conversations as...
CELL PHONES

