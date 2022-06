Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall has his hands full this summer. There’s an era of Penguins hockey hanging in the balance this offseason as both Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin are heading for free agency on July 13. The players have been saying all the right things and the management group has said all the right things, so now the fanbase is sitting on their hands waiting for contract extensions to be signed. So far, it’s been crickets and perhaps Hextall is trying to create ways to free up some more cap space to have all the major players back in the fold for next season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO