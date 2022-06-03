ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill to limit cryptomining passes New York Legislature

ALBANY, N.Y. — A milestone measure that would tap the brakes on the spread of cryptocurrency mining operations burning fossil fuels in New York has passed the state Legislature. The bill approved early Friday by the state Senate would establish a two-year moratorium on new and renewed air...

