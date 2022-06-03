81-year-old San Diego man hits home run with baseball board game

06.04.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – Employees arrived to work this morning to find that someone had broken into their business. They found that the burglar had attempted to use a pry bar on two doors to gain entry and when that did not work, he smashed a window with a piece of wood that he had brought with him to enter the business. There was no cash in the cash register, and he missed seeing a tip jar that had cash in it. The only thing that was stolen was two car keys to a GMC that was inside the car wash. The SUV belonged to a dealer. The employees could not open the business for over an hour due to the SUV blocking the car wash track. The employees had to break into the vehicle and then the dealer had to bring extra keys so they could move the vehicle. They lost approx 1 hour of business as their customers were being turned away. No other merchandise was taken. There is surveillance video showing a white male arriving in a sedan, and then breaking into the business. The Police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO