81-year-old San Diego man hits home run with baseball board game

 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO — Most people had COVID project throughout the pandemic. For an 81-year-old San Diego man, that project was a home run. In this Zevely Zone, I played ball! This story was shot from a high-rise condo in downtown San Diego where I didn't have to go to Petco Park...

CBS 8

24th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon hits the streets of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The 24th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series continued Sunday with runners taking on the full and half-marathon races after getting off to an early start from Balboa Park. With a Ron Burgundy impersonator stationed on Adams Avenue and a Tom Cruise ‘Maverick’ look-a-like...
NBC San Diego

PLNU Wins College World Series Opener

Point Loma Nazarene University won 48 games, good enough to make the program's first trip to the Division-II College World Series and earn the #2 seed. But, until a team experiences a CWS environment you're not sure how they're going to react. It was like they do this all the...
San Diego weekly Reader

How cool Elon swimsuits were

There's something incongruous about a national trend-setting taking place within the Elon building in downtown San Diego. It’s a faded hulk of a place built as a public works project during the Second World War. Before the move, Taliaferro’s father ran his operation out of another building at Eighth and Market.
San Diego Business Journal

Film Studio Putting Rainbow on the Map

A former caterer, David Biber, has built a film studio on a five-acre ranch – - in the North County community of Rainbow. So far, one feature film has been shot at the studio, “Come Out,” a horror/suspense movie due for release on streaming channels next summer.
Roberto Clemente
Mike Douglas
CBS 8

San Marcos senior completes 2,353 days of school with perfect attendance

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Imagine attending thirteen years of school with perfect attendance. In this Zevely Zone, I met the Ironwoman of students at San Marcos High School. I want to run a number by you; 2,353 days of school without missing a single class. "Thirteen years in the making," said 18-year-old Lindsey Frost. She is a senior at San Marcos High School who has never missed a day of school.
onscene.tv

Speeding DUI Driver Crashes & Gets Arrested | San Diego

06.05.2022 | 12:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Witnesses told the CHP that prior to the crash, the male driver was speeding at close to 100 mph before he hit the center divider. The car spun out and stopped in the middle lanes and was “blacked out”. Other drivers were swerving all around the crashed vehicle as they could not see the car until the last moments. Luckily, no one hit the car. The CHP was able to stop all lanes of traffic and then push the car and its driver off to the right shoulder. The driver was not injured and was giving the CHP officers a lot of attitude. He was given the Field Sobriety Test and the Breathalyzer test and failed both. He was arrested for DUI. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
onscene.tv

Female Causes Head-On Crash | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 9:08 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the KIA was southbound and crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. She collided head-on with a male driving the other vehicle. They were both transported with unknown injuries to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Th police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
restaurantclicks.com

11 Must-Try Coronado Restaurants

Coronado is home to luxury hotels, upscale shopping, beautiful beaches, and other attractions. Moreover, Coronado has excellent fine dining, laid-back lunch and brunch spots, and plenty of places to go for special occasions. Whether you’re looking to have an intimate dinner with somebody or a fun family dining experience, you’ll...
presidiosentinel.com

Make a Splash this Summer at the Bahia Resort and Catamaran Resort

This summer, possibly for Father’s Day, escape to the sparkling shores of Mission Bay, San Diego’s 4,600-acre aquatic playground, featuring endless recreational activities and two spectacular resorts, the Bahia Resort Hotel and Catamaran Resort Hotel and Spa, that were made for memorable family-friendly getaways. From sun rise to...
olive92.com

Mark Mathis cruises by opening night of the La Mesa Car Show –

LA MESA (KUSI) – The La Mesa Classic Car Show & Live Music Event kicked off Thursday and it was a revvin’ good time!. This summer tradition features a variety of pre-1974 classis cars, trucks and vans for the community to admire along La Mesa Blvd alongside live music and a DJ every week.
onscene.tv

Bizarre Burglary Caught On Camera | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – Employees arrived to work this morning to find that someone had broken into their business. They found that the burglar had attempted to use a pry bar on two doors to gain entry and when that did not work, he smashed a window with a piece of wood that he had brought with him to enter the business. There was no cash in the cash register, and he missed seeing a tip jar that had cash in it. The only thing that was stolen was two car keys to a GMC that was inside the car wash. The SUV belonged to a dealer. The employees could not open the business for over an hour due to the SUV blocking the car wash track. The employees had to break into the vehicle and then the dealer had to bring extra keys so they could move the vehicle. They lost approx 1 hour of business as their customers were being turned away. No other merchandise was taken. There is surveillance video showing a white male arriving in a sedan, and then breaking into the business. The Police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
