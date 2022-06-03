ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at Charlotte airport

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LP8uk_0fzQrD7500

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re hoping to roll into the airport with cocaine, you can count on getting caught.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

WATCH: Man attacks Raleigh police with Molotov cocktails in new bodycam, surveillance video

On Tuesday, CPD says Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, flew into the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. Officers investigated the chair and found four packages of a white substance inside the seat cushions. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Investigators weighed the packages and discovered that it added up to more than 23 pounds. They estimated the street value at $378,000.

Lopez-Morel was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in cocaine. The cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Former NC trooper sentenced to 3 years in prison for illegally selling guns from his home, patrol car

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said Barry Chastain, CBP area port director for Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Cocaine, fentanyl, other drugs seized from Lancaster home near elementary school, deputies say

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized various drugs and a semiautomatic pistol Friday at a Lancaster home near Clinton Elementary School, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a search warrant was executed at a home on Pleasant Hill Street in Lancaster on June 3. Narcotics investigators found three men, a […]
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Driver dies after stolen vehicle goes airborne off bridge, lands on northeast Charlotte road, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed in northeast Charlotte over the weekend, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the single-vehicle crash on Bearwood Avenue just after 6 a.m. on Saturday. The driver was found unconscious and later pronounced dead on the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed in head-on crash with SUV in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man was killed in a head-on crash with an SUV in north Charlotte last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers were called at 1:40 a.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash on Old Statesville Road, north of Gibbon Road. Police said when they arrived, they found a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord that both had serious damage to the fronts of the vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WBTV

One dies after head-on crash on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police continue to investigate a deadly crash that happened on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Old Statesville Road on June 1. The two vehicles involved were a Chevrolet SUV and a Honda Accord.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Border Patrol#Cocaine#Guns#Wghp#Cpd#Cbp#Clt
FOX8 News

Greensboro officer indicted in connection to fatal shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro officer was indicted on Monday in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in November. Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter by a Guilford County Grand Jury after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented its report to the grand jury. As a result of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 injured, 1 in ‘critical condition’ in NC shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An aggravated assault has left two people injured and one in “critical condition,” according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 12:48 a.m. on Sunday morning, police came to a local hospital after getting reports about two gunshot victims checking in. The victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dead in head-on collision in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One man is dead following a head-on collision last week in north Charlotte, police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 2 a.m. last Wednesday near 6900 Statesville Road. 22-year-old Shakurius Woodard was found suffering from injuries and was transported to the hospital where he was later […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

FBI warning of scam targeting stores in NC, other states, involving making large purchases over phone

(WGHP) — FBI’s Charlotte office is issuing a warning about fraud schemes targeting businesses across the south. According to a release, the scam uses stolen credit card numbers to mark large purchases over the phone. So far this year over 100 businesses across North and South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Pittsboro man charged with strangling woman in the presence of minor

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, deputies came to the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road after getting reports of a “physical domestic disturbance.” Deputies say they heard “an active […]
PITTSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man gets death sentence in daughter’s killing

MONROE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been sentenced to death for the 2019 murder of his teenage daughter. That’s according to the local prosecutor’s office, which issued a news release Friday. The Union County District Attorney’s Office says a jury handed the sentence down after about three hours of deliberations following the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy