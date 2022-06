Do you ever truly grow out of wanting to ride go-karts? At 31 years old if someone asks me to go ride some karts, my answer is always going to be yes. One of the first big dates my fiance and I went on was at a go-kart track. No, I was not a gentleman and I never let her win. I was a speed demon that day. I set the course record, just ask me.

IOWA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO