Granite City, IL

Thomas Reynolds

 3 days ago

Thomas Kenneth Reynolds, age 80 of Collinsville, IL, formerly of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at his home. Tom was born on October 14, 1941 in Granite City, IL, a son of the late Willie Reynolds and Louise Parker. Tom was a loving father,...

Marilyn Garin

Marilyn J. Garin, 87, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June 5, 2022 at Cedarhust Care Center in Granite City, IL. She was born on April 15, 1935 in Greenville, IL to Charles and Gladys (Paulding) Spies. She was employed at Granite City Trust in Granite City, IL for...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Marcia Gihring

Marcia L. Gihring, 70, of Moro, Il passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 10:23 am at her home. She was born on July 6, 1951, in Wood River, IL the daughter of Robert Dale Schulte and M. Bernice (Phillips) Schulte Haworth. Marcia was a secretary at the Mississippi...
MORO, IL
Harold Wittman

Harold Wayne Wittman, 82, died at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 15, 1939 in Alton the son of the late Raymond George Wittman and Mary Lycretia (Delong) Shelton and his stepfather, Perry Shelton. On August 31, 1963 in Alton, he married Katherine Elizabeth Howard and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2013. He graduated from Alton High School in 1958 where he was an All American in football and a top prospect in the country as a center. He then played football at Iowa State and Murray State. He served in the Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Harold worked at McDonnell Douglas from 1962 until he retired from Boeing in 1999 as an expeditor and he enjoyed animals, camping, woodcarving, playing cards, bingo, riding motorcycles, golfing, and refereeing for basketball and football. Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia “Cyndi” Monnie of Auburn, WA, Margaret “Meg” Cooper (Dale) of Godfrey, and one son, Harold “Hal” Wittman II (Melody) of Pocahontas, IL, five grandchildren, Jesse Wittman, Ashlee Pence (Brad), Garrett Cooper, Tyler McKelley and December McKelley, seven great grandchildren and another on the way this fall as well as 5 grand dogs and a grand cat. In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Shelton. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308. Memorials maybe made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Dorothy Pryor

Dorothy Aline Pryor, 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born on June 29, 1961 in Rhode Island to Amil and Maxine (Martin) Goskie. She married the love of her life, Bruce Pryor on January 5, 1980 in South Roxana,...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Granite City, IL
Reynolds, IL
Illinois Obituaries
Collinsville, IL
Collinsville, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Granite City, IL
Obituaries
Kathleen Sedlacek

Kathleen “Kathy” Dauer Sedlacek, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born October 30, 1942 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Anna (Zaloga) Okai. She married Dennis A. Dauer in 1965 and he passed away in 2003 and she later married Mark Robert Sedlacek on October 4, 2004 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 2019. Kathy was a registered nurse with over 50 years of dedicated service working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and with the offices of Dr. Lay, Dr. Wilkins and Dr. Cantrell, all in Granite City and with the office of Dr. Schueler in Maryville. She was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active with the Bell Choir and Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed her days of toll painting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathy Dauer of Lima, New York; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, her cherished grand cats and many friends.
Jeffrey Manda

He was born on October 13, 1977, in Alton, IL the son of Phillip Manda and Doris (Gottschalk) Schnarr. Jeffrey was a brick mason and created beautiful stonework and masonry. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He had a wonderful sense of humor and above all else loved his family and his children.
ALTON, IL
Robert Priester

Robert Bradley Priester, Jr, 60, of Swansea, IL died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 8, 1961 in St. Louis, Mo to Robert Priester, Sr and Thelma (Frey) Priester. Robert enjoyed fishing. He is survived by 2 brothers: Roy (Betty) Skaggs of O’Fallon,...
SWANSEA, IL
Judith Eckart

Judith Lucille Eckart, 66, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was born April 2, 1956 in Harvey, IL the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Inez (Demkier) Richnak. On May 22, 1992 in Collinsville, IL she married Dan Eckart and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey Krankel (Jason) of Alton, Amy Eckart of Godfrey and one son, Zachary Dellamano (Emily) of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Eve Dellamano, one sister, Mary Helfenberger (Gary) of Rockbridge Baths, VA, one brother, Mike “Harry” Richnak of West Grove, PA and one sister in law, Candy Richnak of St. Charles, MO. Judy was a devoted animal lover and friend to many. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Richnak. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
GODFREY, IL
Louise Parker
Carolyn Klocke

Carolyn Faye (nee, Blocker) Klocke, 78, passed away June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 25, 1944 in Leachville, Ark., she was the daughter of Jack and Eva Dee (Coburn) Blocker. Carolyn married William "Bill" Everett in 1960. He preceded in death in 1979. She was...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Irene Heffner

Irene Ella Heffner (Pruitt/Gesell), 83, passed peacefully at home in Godfrey. all of her adult years in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband,. Monty, and sister, Betty Garrett. She will be desperately missed by her two. sons and their wives, Mark and Melissa Pruitt of Godfrey, and...
ALTON, IL
Ronald Kirchner

Ronald George Kirchner, 78, of Carrollton, passed away at 9:52 am on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. He married Linda Bailey on June 18, 2016. She survives. Ronald served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a mechanic and carpenter by trade and enjoyed mowing his grass and taking care of his flower beds.
CARROLLTON, IL
MadCo Historical Society to host History Camp for Kids in July

A summer history camp for kids will be held in late July, spearheaded by the Madison County State Historical Society. ‘A Week of Adventures’ will take 9-, 10- and 11-year-olds on a series of field trips to Madison County historical landmarks, where students will complete history-based learning activities.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Prep playoffs continue in June

-0- The Class 3A/4A baseball and softball state tournaments will be held this coming weekend. The Super-Sectionals are scheduled for today (MON) to begin the week of prep playoff action. BASEBALL. Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional - MON. Edwardsville Tigers vs. Plainfield North. Class 3A Decatur Super-Sectional - MON. Triad Knights...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Lovejoy memorial ceremony and scholarship recognition coming up

This year’s Elijah P. Lovejoy memorial service and scholarship award recognition takes place on Sunday June 12th at the Lovejoy Gravesite in Alton City Cemetery. Start time will be four pm. The public is invited to attend. Six members of Alton High School’s graduating class of 2022 will be...
ALTON, IL
Gateway Arch to require masks for visitors as COVID cases rise

A growing number of COVID-19 cases is prompting some businesses in the St. Louis area to require employees to wear masks once again, although customer use will still be optional. However, the Gateway Arch in downtown St. Louis is now requiring not only employees but all visitors to wear a mask once again if they are inside any buildings starting today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman riding towed moped killed in rural Collinsville

Illinois State Police say a woman riding on a disabled moped scooter towed by an all-terrain vehicle was killed late Friday when a truck hit her. It happened on Collinsville Road between Monks Mound and the horse racing track. Troopers did not immediately release the victim's name, just said she...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Upward Bound receives grants at SIUE, LCCC

The U.S. Department of Education has announced 46 grants totaling more than $15.2 million for schools running the Upward Bound Program. Lewis and Clark Community College and SIU-Edwardsville will each receive additional funding for the programs that support high school students. Lewis and Clark Community College will receive more than...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Gov. Pritzker kicks-off NASCAR race weekend in Madison

Governor J.B. Pritzker made an appearance at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison on Friday to kick-off a weekend of events leading up to Sunday’s first-ever NASCAR Cup race at the track. Pritzker acknowledged the the “Enjoy Illinois 300” is a sellout. He also talked about other...
MADISON, IL
Logano wins at Gateway

In front of packed grandstands at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch in an intense overtime battle, and Ross Chastain ate a gigantic piece of humble pie. After a brake rotor failure sent Kevin Harvick’s Ford rocketing into the Turn 3 wall on Lap 236...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Early voting brisk in some parts of Illinois

Early voting for Illinois’ June 28 primary has been underway for two full weeks and one county clerk says voters are taking advantage of the various options. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray also said transparency is crucial to voter confidence. Early voting so far in Gray’s jurisdiction has already...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL

