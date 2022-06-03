Thomas Reynolds

Harold Wayne Wittman, 82, died at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at his residence. He was born August 15, 1939 in Alton the son of the late Raymond George Wittman and Mary Lycretia (Delong) Shelton and his stepfather, Perry Shelton. On August 31, 1963 in Alton, he married Katherine Elizabeth Howard and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2013. He graduated from Alton High School in 1958 where he was an All American in football and a top prospect in the country as a center. He then played football at Iowa State and Murray State. He served in the Army and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Harold worked at McDonnell Douglas from 1962 until he retired from Boeing in 1999 as an expeditor and he enjoyed animals, camping, woodcarving, playing cards, bingo, riding motorcycles, golfing, and refereeing for basketball and football. Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia “Cyndi” Monnie of Auburn, WA, Margaret “Meg” Cooper (Dale) of Godfrey, and one son, Harold “Hal” Wittman II (Melody) of Pocahontas, IL, five grandchildren, Jesse Wittman, Ashlee Pence (Brad), Garrett Cooper, Tyler McKelley and December McKelley, seven great grandchildren and another on the way this fall as well as 5 grand dogs and a grand cat. In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Shelton. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey with full military honors by Alton VFW Post 1308. Memorials maybe made to the Parkinson Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

