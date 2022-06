Tryon Palace’s Collection staff is diligently working to open a new exhibit that will feature more than 90 objects from its museum collections. The pieces represent some of the wonderful items that were made in New Bern and nearby counties that the Tryon Palace Commission has collected since Tryon Palace opened as a museum in 1959. Made in New Bern opens to the public on Saturday, June 11 in the Duffy Gallery at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front Street, New Bern.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO