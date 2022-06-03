ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday forecast: Morning clouds keep temps mild

By Henry DiCarlo, Tony Kurzweil
 3 days ago

Look for lingering morning clouds and mild temperatures Friday and Saturday.

A low pressure system to our north is keeping afternoon highs cool but is not expected to bring any rain to the Southland.

Air quality is will remain mostly in the moderate range around the region.

A slight warming trend is forecast for early next week.

