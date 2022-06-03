ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Woman hospitalized after Glendale apartment fire

By Dani Birzer
AZFamily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Glendale fire officials say that a woman was rescued from a fire at an apartment near 55th Avenue...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

2 hospitalized, 2 detained after morning shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were detained by police in Phoenix after a woman was critically wounded in a double shooting Monday morning, authorities said. A man who was also shot at the scene near 19th and Dunlap avenues was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said in an email.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Two construction workers rescued from Goodyear trench

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Two construction workers have been rescued after getting trapped in a trench in Goodyear on Saturday, according to Glendale Fire. The rescue happened at a construction site near Citrus and Camelback Road after one of the workers suffered a back injury 18 feet down the trench. Rescue...
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 people, including child, critically hurt in Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A 9-year-old girl and two adults are in critical condition after a serious crash involving an SUV and a U-Haul truck in Phoenix, fire crews said. Phoenix fire officials said the collision happened near 20th Street and Jefferson Sunday morning. "Upon arrival crews found a U-Haul on its...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
12news.com

Nightclub shooting in Mesa leaves 2 dead, 2 in the hospital

MESA, Ariz. — Three suspects were brought into custody after a shooting at a Mesa nightclub left two people dead and two more hospitalized, the Mesa Police Department confirmed. MPD officers arrived at the Lounge Soho around 2:20 a.m. for calls about a shooting. Police said the first officers...
MESA, AZ
kyma.com

Three suspects in custody after nightclub shooting in Mesa

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Police in Mesa, Arizona say three suspects have been taken into custody following a shooting outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. Officials say the shooting at the lounge Soho near southern avenue started shortly after 2 am. Police noticed someone speeding off from the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

19-year-old woman dies after being shot in her Gilbert apartment

With all the talking about 401ks, retirement, and the fluctuating stock market, we're asking the question: Is $1 million enough to retire?. New resource available for Arizona families struggling with baby formula shortage. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. 2 shot...
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Fire Hose#Accident#Cbs
AZFamily

2 killed, 2 hurt in Mesa nightclub shooting; 3 detained after pursuit

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say three people have been detained after a shooting that left two men dead and 2 others hurt outside of a nightclub early Sunday morning. It started around 2:20 a.m. as officers responded to a shooting at the Lounge Soho near Southern Avenue and Longmore. As police showed up, they saw someone speeding off from the nightclub. Officers pursued the car, which ended six miles away at Southern Avenue and Hardy Drive. Authorities detained three people. Police say two men were found lying in the nightclub’s parking lot. Sgt. Chuck Trapani says the men died at the scene, and detectives are working on identifying them. Police also said two other people, including a security guard, were taken to the hospital but are expected to be okay.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Lengthy recovery ahead for Valley woman shot while sleeping

You'd like to think laying in bed would be among the least likely places to get shot. On Memorial Day around 3 a.m., Amanda Holmes was sleeping in her apartment with her 10-year-old son next to her when she said she heard a loud pop. "I instantly grabbed my leg...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Two dead, 3 detained after shooting at night club in Mesa

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting occurred at a night club in Mesa early Sunday morning, authorities said. Police responded to the area of Alma School Road and Southern Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting at around 2:20 a.m. Officers discovered two males with gunshot...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Central Phoenix house fire spreads to neighboring home, displacing residents

PHOENIX - A Phoenix home caught fire on Saturday, June 4 and sent flames over to a neighboring home, says the fire department. Just before 1 p.m., firefighters arrived at the fire near 7th Street and Camelback Road, says Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller. "Crews arrived on the scene and found a working house fire quickly extending to an adjacent home. Crews secured multiple supply lines, extended hose lines and rapidly attacked the fire," he said.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

I-17 reopens after RV sparks wildfire near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Northern Arizona firefighters are working to put out the Watermelon Fire, which temporarily shut down I-17 in both directions Sunday afternoon. Northbound lanes reopened at milepost 299 around 6:30 p.m., and southbound lanes reopened just before 7 p.m. The fire started around 2:50 p.m. after...
SEDONA, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX — One person was killed and eight others were injured after a shooting at a Phoenix strip mall early Saturday, authorities said. Update 11:59 p.m. EDT June 4: The deceased, who died from her injuries at an area hospital, has been identified by police as a 14-year-old girl. KSAZ-TV reported.
AZFamily

Is $1 million enough to retire in Arizona?

AZDHS launches new formula resource page for struggling Arizona families. Investigators tell Arizona’s Family that it all started when a fight broke out between four people at the bus stop at 19th and Dunlap avenues at around 4 a.m. Temps to increase throughout the week. Updated: 15 hours ago.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Pickup truck, car catch fire after crash on US 60 in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fiery crash left behind a mess on the U.S. 60′s new asphalt in Tempe on Thursday. Just before 5 p.m., a driver in a car got involved in a crash with a pickup truck on the eastbound side of the freeway near McClintock Drive. Both vehicles went up in flames. DPS troopers said no one was hurt.
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy