Video Games

Sega’s making another mini Genesis, this time with Sega CD games

By Nicole Carpenter
Polygon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing up the Sega Genesis Mini release in 2019, Sega’s got its next mini retro console reissue coming — the Sega Drive Mini 2. (In North America, you’d know the original console by its other name, Sega Genesis 2.) The company announced the new console during a Japanese-language livestream...

www.polygon.com

ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
Deadline

First Look At Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Ride, The Signature Super Nintendo World Attraction At Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. 3-2-1 GO! Universal Studios Hollywood today offered the first look at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will be the signature ride for its forthcoming all-new immersive land: Super Nintendo World. Like its counterpart in Japan, Universal’s first stateside Super Nintendo World will feature Bowser’s Castle, the dungeon of which will house the Mario Kart ride. The premise is simple, according to the press materials, but designed to be equally challenging to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience: “As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to...
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
hotnewhiphop.com

Rumored Air Jordan 37 Surfaces Online: First Look

Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new silhouette of the Air Jordan line. Fans are always intrigued for this new model as it brings forth some new technology and, of course, a unique design. Over the last few years, the brand has been dropping shoes that correspond with the model that came out 30 years before, so as you can imagine, this means the Air Jordan 37 would replicate the Air Jordan 7.
TheStreet

Universal Shows Off Its Big New Attraction

While many of us get pumped up to take a vacation to spend the day lazily exploring our favorite theme park, it's usually more about the enjoyment of the overall experience than it is about any one single ride. Unless it's Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report...
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Invasion Free Online

Cast: Alexander Petrov Irina Starshenbaum Oleg Menshikov Rinal Mukhametov Yuriy Borisov. Two years after the fall of the alien ship, the life of a young woman from Moscow has been changed forever. Her growing powers are now at the focus of both human and celestial investigation: an alien force takes an interest in her, and will stop short of nothing, including an invasion. Can love and compassion save humanity, when faced with a much greater and more demanding test this time?
Polygon

The Sailor Moon and Vans collaboration looks maximalist and cute as hell

If you’re feeling nostalgic for 1990s anime, then I have excellent news: Van’s newest collaboration is with the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon team, and the results are an absolute delight. The collection will be available on June 10, and includes everything from slip-ons and Sk8-Hi shoes, to shirts, hoodies, and backpacks — and they’re all decked out with our favorite Sailor Moon characters. This is one of two capsules coming out of the collection; the second doesn’t yet have a release date.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
The Verge

Strange World’s first trailer shows off a bizarre, beautiful sci-fi universe

The first trailer for Strange World, the next animated feature from Disney, looks like a pulp paperback novel cover brought to life. It’s as beautiful as it is strange, with gooey aliens, walking mountains, and lots more sci-fi oddities. Disney describes it as a story that “journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest — and by far — most crucial mission.” It stars Jake Gyllenhaal and has some notable names helming it as well, including director Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director and writer Qui Nguyen (Raya).
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
The Verge

Morbius gets resurrected by memes, flops on first day back in theaters

Morbius is back in theaters — despite no one even asking for it — and its unpopularity is only making itself more obvious. The film made just $85,000 on Friday after making a return to over 1,000 theaters, bringing its domestic cumulative to $73.6 million (via Forbes). Morbius...
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
Space.com

See the new trailer 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' coming in 2023

Lucasfilm Games and Electronic Arts' sequel to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives next year with all new Cal Kestis adventures. Avid video gamers hunting for immersive diversions in the galaxy far, far away were rewarded with a first look at the long-anticipated and forever delayed "Star Wars Jedi: Survivor" game during last week's geeky gala known as Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California.
