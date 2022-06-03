ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

SoCal water district installing flow restrictors in homes of customers who use too much water

By Sid Garcia
KGO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALABASAS -- As California's water crisis continues, one Southern California water district has a new tool to crack down on customers using too much water - and they believe it's already working. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District began installing water flow restrictors Wednesday, and so far, four have...

abc7news.com

3d ago

So water companies and soon electric companies work with politicians continue to build hundreds of thousands of new homes, easy new customer revenue and unlimited property taxes, fines and restrictions for democratic rule!

californiaglobe.com

The Abundance Choice, Part 11: The Desalination Option

On May 12, the California Coastal Commission Board of Directors voted 11-0 to deny the application from Poseidon Water to build a desalination plant in Huntington Beach. Since 1998, Poseidon has spent over $100 million on design and permit work for this plant. At least half of that money was spent on seemingly endless studies and redesigns as the Coastal Commission and other agencies continued to change the requirements. Poseidon’s denial makes it very unlikely another construction contractor will ever attempt to build a large scale desalination plant on the California coast.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 
BURBANK, CA
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
J.R. Heimbigner

[Opinion] California is No Longer the Hot Place to Live

In the past, California has been the place to live. With beautiful weather, huge jobs markets, beaches and mountains, and a wealth of culture, who wouldn't want to live there. Over the last couple of years, many factors have contributed to people leaving the state in droves. Since 2016, prices of houses of soared. Yet, rising mortgage rates and current inflation have kept people from moving in the last few years and encouraged others to leave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

Don't go to these LA County beaches, authorities warn; here's why

LOS ANGELES - The city's Department of Public Health on Monday issued an "Ocean Water Use Warning" for two Los Angeles County beaches. People planning to visit either Mother's Beach in Marina del Rey or Santa Monica pier in Santa Monica are urged to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean.
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Goodbye gas grills?

After the City of Los Angeles passed a motion to potentially ban most gas appliances by 2023, local eateries think that could be bad for business. CBSLA Reporter Kandiss Crone reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

CDC Announces Indoor Mask Mandate Recommendations for 13 Calif. Counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that 13 counties in California, roughly one-quarter of the state, have reached ‘High’ levels of COVID-19 and are recommended a return of indoor masking in those counties. All 13 counties are located in Northern California, including the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

