Music

Avril Lavigne Celebrates ‘Let Go’ 20th Anniversary With Expanded Edition, Including New Recording of ‘Breakaway’

By Ellise Shafer
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago today, Avril Lavigne released her debut album, “Let Go,” ushering in a new era of female-fronted pop-punk with her honest lyricism and skater aesthetic. In celebration of the acclaimed album — which was the biggest pop debut of 2002, went seven-times platinum and scored a Grammy nomination —...

www.sfgate.com

POPSUGAR

Avril Lavigne Celebrates "Let Go" Album's 20th Anniversary: "I Am Thankful"

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne celebrated the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, "Let Go," in a lengthy Instagram post that was all about expressing gratitude for her fans and collaborators. When "Let Go" was released in 2002, it earned a Grammy nomination, went seven-times platinum, and kicked open the door of what had essentially become a boys-only club for modern female punk artists. Lavigne's songs — including "Sk8er Boi" and "Complicated" — remain popular today, which is something the singer admitted she never could have imagined when her album was first released.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Drops New ‘Breakaway’ Version, Unearths Rarities for ‘Let Go’ Anniversary

Click here to read the full article. Avril Lavigne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Let Go, with a new deluxe edition — out today — featuring six bonus tracks. One of the additions to the album is Lavigne’s newly recorded version of “Breakaway,” a song she originally wrote for Let Go, but ultimately ditched (she gave the song to Kelly Clarkson, whose version became a hit in 2004). For the new version of “Breakaway,” Lavigne restored some of the original lyrics, which reference her childhood in Canada. (A lyric video for “Breakaway’ is available on Facebook.) The rest of...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s new music video for latest single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared an official music video for her latest single ‘Plan B’, which she released in April. The clip, which dropped today (June 3), was directed by John Miserendino and Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader. In it, we see the rapper dancing against a deep black background, sporting various Mugler pieces.
MUSIC
Person
Avril Lavigne
Person
Kelly Clarkson
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T Snaps Thirst Traps For Coco Austin On Their Bahamas Vacation

Ice-T is fulfilling his duties as Coco Austin's Instagram husband on their family vacation. As Hollywood Life reports, the couple has been on a trip to the Bahamas with their 6-year-old daughter Chanel, sharing plenty of social media content with their friends and fans, although some of it has raised more eyebrows than intended.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Holds the Spotlight in Bright Coat and Navy for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Middleton looked elegant and cheerful in a bright ensemble for a surprise visit to Wales on Saturday in celebration of the Queen, with husband Prince William and children George and Charlotte in tow. With the rest of the family matching in sophisticated and smart navy blue, Middleton took the spotlight in a red-orange button down coat. The garment featured a mock neck collar, which she wore upright, and a long line of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
wonderwall.com

Shakira reportedly dumped her boyfriend of more than a decade after she caught him cheating, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late May and early June 2022, starting with this long-term couple… Is there trouble in paradise for Shakira and Gerard Piqué? On June 1, El Periodico reported that, according to a source, the Colombian singer recently dumped her partner of more than a decade after she caught him with another woman. The Spanish newspaper added that the soccer star has since relocated from their family home to his bachelor pad in Barcelona, where he's said to be enjoying his newly single status. Shakira, who hasn't posted about Gerard on social media in months, has yet to address the breakup rumors, which should be taken with a hefty grain of salt … for now! The duo, who share two sons, also faced split rumors out of Spain back in 2017. Those rumors, of course, turned out to be fake news.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES

