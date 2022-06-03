ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in action

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cruz went 0-for-3 with a walk with Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Cruz returned to...

www.cbssports.com

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
CBS Sports

Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Set to be at minicamp

Harry is slated to attend the Patriots' mandatory minicamp this week, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 2019 first-rounder, who caught just 12 passes (on 22 targets) for 184 yards in 12 games last season, wasn't present for the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workout program, but he's in line to take the field in the coming days. Given the Patriots' depth at wideout, ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Harry is no lock to make the team's final roster ahead of Week 1, barring a rash of injuries.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
93.7 The Fan

Pirates host post game drone light show

Everyone around town knows of a firework show after a Pittsburgh Pirates game, but there may be something new on the horizon for postgame shows. After the 8-6 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates ended the night with a light-up drone show.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Pitches clean inning Friday

Bautista pitched a perfect inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians. Bautista has put together a seven-inning scoreless streak in his last seven outings, picking up a win, two holds and a 6:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander continues to put together quality appearances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Bautista has primarily functioned as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez lately, though the former has also logged two saves this season.
