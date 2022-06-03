Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Back in action

Harry is slated to attend the Patriots' mandatory minicamp this week, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 2019 first-rounder, who caught just 12 passes (on 22 targets) for 184 yards in 12 games last season, wasn't present for the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workout program, but he's in line to take the field in the coming days. Given the Patriots' depth at wideout, ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Harry is no lock to make the team's final roster ahead of Week 1, barring a rash of injuries.
Comments / 0