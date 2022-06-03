ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Mariners' Abraham Toro: Heads to bench Monday

Toro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros. Toro will retreat to the bench after he went 2-for-19 with two runs and an RBI over his five games (four starts) since he returned from the 10-day injured list last Wednesday. With Taylor Trammell handling designated-hitter duties Monday in place of Toro, Dylan Moore will enter the starting nine in the outfield.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Durham, NC
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Durham, NC
Sports
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Lowe
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: On bench Monday

Benintendi (calf) isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays. Benintendi's calf tightened up during Sunday's loss to the Astros after he fouled a ball off his calf, and he'll be out of the lineup a day later. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Kyle Isbel, Michael Taylor and MJ Melendez will start in the outfield from left to right.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#The Rays#Bat#Triple A Durham
CBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not starting Monday

Guillorme will sit Monday against the Padres. Guillorme has been in the lineup on a more regular basis recently, starting eight of the last nine games prior to Monday's contest. He hit .379/.486/.414 over that stretch but will rest this time around, with Jeff McNeil starting at second base.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Out again Saturday

Walls (calf) is not in Saturday's lineup against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls was reportedly available off the bench Friday, so that will likely be the case again Saturday. He is still trying to get right after fouling a ball off his calf earlier this week. Vidal Brujan will start at shortstop and bat sixth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Reds' Jonathan India: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday

India (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. India underwent an MRI on Monday and apparently received encouraging results, as he's been cleared to return to game action with the Triple-A club. The 25-year-old hasn't played since April 30, so he'll require several rehab games before he's reinstated from the 10-day injured list. However, the Reds are hopeful that India will rejoin the major-league club in time for the team's upcoming homestead against the Brewers, which begins June 17, per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic. He should reclaim his role as the Reds' everyday second baseman once he's activated since he slashed .295/.311/.341 with two doubles, five runs and three RBI over 11 major-league games prior to his absence.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Sam Hilliard: Still not starting

Hilliard (head) isn't starting Saturday against Atlanta. Hilliard entered the concussion protocol after making a diving catch in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Marlins, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game Saturday. He remains day-to-day for now, but Connor Joe, Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk will start in the outfield from left to right during Saturday's matchup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Whiffs 10 in fourth rehab start

Baz (elbow) struck out 10 over 4.1 innings Sunday in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham. He was charged with one earned run on four hits and a walk. The 10 strikeouts equaled a career-high for Baz, who built up to 79 pitches in the outing and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues. In order to make room for Baz in the rotation, the Rays could either choose to expand from a five-man to a six-man setup or demote Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen, after the lefty was lit up for six runs in 1.2 innings Sunday in Tampa Bay's loss to the White Sox. Either way, fantasy managers who have stashing Baz on the IL should be prepared to activate him ahead of his 2022 Rays debut, which will likely come Saturday or Sunday in Minnesota.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy