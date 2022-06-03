Twins' Emilio Pagan: Moves to restricted list

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO