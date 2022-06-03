ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Emilio Pagan: Moves to restricted list

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Pagan (not injury related) was placed on the restricted list Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Padres' Jurickson Profar: Three hits, two RBI in win

Profar went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-0 win over the Brewers. Profar notched RBI singles in the second and fifth innings. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Thursday, but he's now 12-for-35 (.343) over his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has lifted his season slash line to .236/.332/.398 with six home runs, 25 RBI, 26 runs scored, four stolen bases, 11 doubles and a triple in 220 plate appearances. He's settled into a near-everyday role in left field as the Padres' leadoff hitter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Pitches clean inning Friday

Bautista pitched a perfect inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians. Bautista has put together a seven-inning scoreless streak in his last seven outings, picking up a win, two holds and a 6:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander continues to put together quality appearances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Bautista has primarily functioned as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez lately, though the former has also logged two saves this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Optioned to Triple-A

Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's game against the Tigers. He is hitting .268/.279/.317 with zero home runs, three steals, seven strikeouts and one walk in 43 plate appearances in the majors. Andujar will likely be back up with the big club later this season, but for now Matt Carpenter has won the starts at designated hitter against righties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sent down Saturday

Bolanos was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Bolanos returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late May, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster after he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against the Astros. The right-hander's demotion makes room on the major-league roster for Kris Bubic, who was recalled to start Saturday against Houston.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: MRI reveals bone bruise

Feyereisen (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Saturday that revealed a bone bruise, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, but it's a positive sign that he's dealing with a bone bruise rather than an issue related to the muscles or ligaments in his shoulder. A timetable for Feyereisen's return isn't yet clear, but the Rays will likely receive an additional late-inning option soon since Andrew Kittredge (back) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day IL in the coming days.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday

Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers. Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

