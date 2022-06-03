ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mariners' Jesse Winker: Three hits in win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Winker went 3-for-5 with two doubles and one RBI in Thursday's victory over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Walmart heir expected to win bidding for Broncos, plus a former MVP could be first QB to lose to every team

Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.
DENVER, CO
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Patriots' N'Keal Harry: Set to be at minicamp

Harry is slated to attend the Patriots' mandatory minicamp this week, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. The 2019 first-rounder, who caught just 12 passes (on 22 targets) for 184 yards in 12 games last season, wasn't present for the voluntary portion of the team's offseason workout program, but he's in line to take the field in the coming days. Given the Patriots' depth at wideout, ESPN's Mike Reiss suggests that Harry is no lock to make the team's final roster ahead of Week 1, barring a rash of injuries.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Caleb Kilian: Sent back to Triple-A

Kilian was optioned to Triple-A Iowa after Saturday's doubleheader, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He gave Cubs fans and fantasy managers a glimpse of his potential in his big-league debut Saturday, in which he struck out six and allowed three earned runs over five innings. The Cubs didn't plan on having Kilian debut this weekend, but injuries to other pitchers forced their hand with four games in three days. That said, the Cubs' top pitching prospect will probably be back in the big-league rotation for good at some point in the coming weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Pitches clean inning Friday

Bautista pitched a perfect inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians. Bautista has put together a seven-inning scoreless streak in his last seven outings, picking up a win, two holds and a 6:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander continues to put together quality appearances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Bautista has primarily functioned as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez lately, though the former has also logged two saves this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Ronald Bolanos: Sent down Saturday

Bolanos was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. Bolanos returned from the COVID-19 injured list in late May, but he'll lose his spot on the active roster after he allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one in one-third of an inning Friday against the Astros. The right-hander's demotion makes room on the major-league roster for Kris Bubic, who was recalled to start Saturday against Houston.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Mashes homer

Mancini went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Guardians. Mancini has gotten on base in 10 straight games, slashing .378/.465/.703 with a pair of homers, seven RBI and nine runs scored in that span. The 30-year-old is playing some of his best ball of the year, lifting his overall slash line to .309/.379/.443 in 219 plate appearances. The slugger has five homers and nine doubles in 51 contests, and he should continue to see steady playing time in the No. 2 spot in the order behind leadoff man Cedric Mullins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Eric Hosmer: On bench Saturday

Hosmer isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Brewers. Hosmer started in the last three games and went 2-for-14 with a double, an RBI and three strikeouts. Jake Cronenworth will shift to first base while Sergio Alcantara starts at the keystone Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA

